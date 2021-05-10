Pat Cummins, Kolkata Knight Riders player made a folly on social media and instead of tagging Mayanti Langer, ended up tagging Mayank Agarwal in a tweet. This obviously invited a reaction from the Punjab Kings batsman. The KKR pacer had a cute response to cover up his mistake. So here's exactly what happened. The Australian cricketer had a hearty chat with Mayanti Langer and the anchor happened to share the video on social media. He retweeted the post by Mayanti Langer and in the post, he ended up tagging PBKS batsman. Happy Birthday Pat Cummins: Dinesh Karthik, Eoin Morgan & Other KKR Stars Extend Wishes for Australian Pacer (Watch Video).

Cummins had not yet realised about his folly. Mayank responded to the tweet and wrote, " You got the wrong person Pat." The best part was that he didn't troll Australian bowler. Once again the Cummins now tagged the anchor and wrote, "Mayanti Langer was great too," wrote on social media. He also used an emoji in the tweet.

Now, let's have a look at the tweets below:

@patcummins30 You got the wrong person Pat 😊 — Mayank Agarwal (@mayankcricket) May 9, 2021

Here's the tweet by Pat Cummins:

Pat Cummins was in the news for making a donation to UNICEF in place of the PM Care Fund. The donation was made to help India to fight the COVID-19 crisis. After making the donations, he took to social media and made an announcement about the donation.

