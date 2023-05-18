Punjab Kings will be taking on Rajasthan Royals in their next Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 match on Thursday, May 18. The game will take place at Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamsala and has a starting time of 7:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Punjab Kings are currently in eighth place in the table with 12 points from 13 matches. They still have a slender opportunity to qualify for the IPL 2023 playoffs. However, they will need a huge victory against Rajasthan Royals and will require the other results to go on their way. Throughout the tournament, Punjab have struggled for consistency. Liam Livingstone played one of the best of IPL 2023 in PBKS's recent loss against DC. All eyes will be once again on him to deliver. IPL 2023: Ravi Shastri Selects Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rinku Singh As His Standout Players From the Tournament.

Opponents Rajasthan Royals are in the 6th place with 12 points from 13 matches. They however have a far better net run rate than Punjab. Similar to PBKS, RR also need to win this match and require the other results to go on their way to qualify for IPL 2023 playoffs. RR had a good start to the IPL 2023 season and at one stage they were cruising toward the playoffs. However, they suddenly lost their form. RR have won only one out of their last five matches. In their last game against Royal Challengers Bangalore, RR were bowled out for 59. They will need a far better performance to win this game. Now, today in this article let's take a look at how the weather in Dharamsala will behave and the pitch in Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium will play out during the course of this match.

Dharamsala Weather Report

Expected Weather at HPCA Cricket Stadium During the PBKS vs RR IPL 2023 Match (Image Credits - Accuweather)

The weather in Dharamsala is looking good during the Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals match on Thursday, May 18. There is no chance of rain and the temperature will remain around 19-21 degree Celsius. Meanwhile, according to a report from Accuweather, the humidity will remain around 36-41 percent. Overall it is ideal weather for a crunching cricket match. PBKS vs RR IPL 2023 Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, H2H and More About Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals Indian Premier League Season 16 Match 66 in Dharamsala.

HPCA Cricket Stadium Pitch Report

The pitch in Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium generally offers some help to the pacers. The batters can also play their shots freely due to the true pace of the surface. In the last IPL match at this venue, we witnessed very good conditions for batting and it is expected to remain the same in the PBKS vs RR match too.

