Pakistani cricket team departed for England for three-match bilateral series which starts from July 8, 2020. The official handle of the Pakistan Cricket Board shared a tweet on social media informing about the same. But an unfortunate turn of events, the admin of the page spelt Pakistan wrongly and the netizens saw the tweet. Needless to say that they trolled the official handle of the PCB mercilessly for the wrong spelling. The official handle of the PCB changed the spelling an hour later. But the change of spelling did not help as the damage was done. Babar Azam, Azhar Ali and Other Members of Pakistan Cricket Team Arrive in Manchester for Bilateral Series Against England (Watch Video).

The netizens had already captured the snapshots of the tweet and the PCB wad trolled left, right and centre. In a tweet which has since been deleted, PCB spelt Pakistan wrong, writing 'Pakiatan'. The netizens were quick enough to notice the error. You can check out the tweets below where the netizens had trolled PCB.

Oh bhai pcb kis kesam ke log bhitha rkhr heiin pakistan ke spelling nahi ate. — Umer farooq (@i_umer69) June 28, 2020

Another one

Funny

Abey apne country ki spelling to sahi se likh lo. Verified handle hai, sharam karo. — Gabbbar (@GabbbarSingh) June 28, 2020

One hour to change the spelling

They took 1 hour to figure out the correct spelling of Pakistan 😆😆 pic.twitter.com/LiiI1jEls2 — Swadeshi Alien 🇮🇳 (@swadeshi_alien) June 28, 2020

Last one

Cant even get the spelling of Pakistan right second time🤦🏻‍♂️ — Abhi (@abhi_nufc) June 28, 2020

Earlier it was said that 10 Pakistani players had been tested positive with COVID-19. But six cricketers have been tested negative. Wahab Riaz, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Rizwan, Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hasnain and Shadab Khan were the ones were tested negative.

