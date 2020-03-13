Peshawar Zalmi vs Multan Sultans, PSL 2020 Live Streaming Online on Cricketgateway: Get Free Telecast Details of PES vs MUL on DSport, Gazi TV With T20 Match Time in India

Tom Banton (Photo Credits: Twitter / Peshawar Zalmi)

Peshawar Zalmi (PES) will square off against Multan Sultans (MUL) in Pakistan Super League (PSL), 2020, match no 27. The game will be held on March 13, 2020, at the National Stadium in Karachi. Multan Sultans had a washed out in their previous game against Quetta Gladiators. On the other hand, Peshawar Zalmi faced defeat by the hand of Lahore Gladiators in their last match of PSL Season 5. Meanwhile, you have arrived at the right platform, if you are looking for PES vs MUL T20 match free live streaming online on Cricketgateway. We will also help you with live telecast details on DSport, Gazi TV along with match timings. Peshawar Zalmi vs Multan Sultans, Dream11 Team Prediction in Pakistan Super League 2020: Tips to Pick Best Team for PES vs MUL Clash in PSL Season 5.

Peshawar Zalmi will be led by Wahab Riaz, while Multan Sultans will play under the captaincy of Shan Masood. Zalmi in their previous game against Lahore Qalandars failed to defend the target of 188 runs. Shoaib Malik and Haider Ali scored a half-century each in that game for Zalmi, however, it just could not prove to be enough for a strong batting side like Qalandars.

When to Watch Peshawar Zalmi vs Multan Sultans, PSL 2020 (Know Date & Time Details)

Peshawar Zalmi vs Multan Sultans T20 match no 27 of PSL 2020 clash of PSL 2020 will take place at the National Stadium in Karachi on March 13, 2020 (Friday). The game is scheduled to start at 07:30 PM IST and 07:00 PM local time.

How to Watch Live Telecast of Peshawar Zalmi vs Multan Sultans, PSL 2020 in India (TV Channel and Broadcast Details)

PSL 2020 match between Peshawar Zalmi and Multan Sultans will be telecasted on DSport as it is the official broadcaster of the league in India. Bangladesh fans can tune into Gazi TV or G TV to watch PES vs MUL match no 27 of PSL 2020.

Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online of Peshawar Zalmi vs Multan Sultans, PSL 2020 Match?

Fans can catch the live action Peshawar Zalmi vs Multan Sultans on . But the users need to pay a nominal fee of Rs 100 upfront to get the full season pass of PSL 2020 live streaming online. Fans can also watch PSL 2020 match highlights on the online platform. Fans in Bangladesh can watch PSL 2020 live streaming on or on its YouTube channel as well.

Multan Sultans leads the point table with 12 points while Peshawar Zalmi is on the second position with 9 points. Zalmi will look forward to winning the upcoming game against Sultans to have a stronghold in the points table tally. The final of PSL 2020 will be played on March 22, 2020, at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.