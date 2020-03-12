Peshawar Zalmi vs Multan Sultans, Dream11 Team Prediction in Pakistan Super League 2020: Tips to Pick Best Team for PES vs MUL Clash in PSL Season 5

Multan Sultans (Photo Credits: Twitter /Multan Sultans)

Peshawar Zalmi (PES) will square off against Multan Sultans (MUL) in Pakistan Super League (PSL), 2020 match no 27. The game will be held on March 13, 2020, at the National Stadium in Karachi. Multan Sultans last game against Quetta Gladiators was abandoned due to rain without a single ball being bowled. On the other hand, Peshawar Zalmi lost to Lahore Qalandars in their previous game as they were unable to defend the target of 188 runs. Meanwhile, you have arrived at the right platform, if you are looking for PES vs MUL Dream11 team prediction along with tips to pick best playing XI. We will also help you to pick the best bowlers, batsmen, wicket-keepers and all-rounders. PSL 2020 Points Table Updated.

Peshawar Zalmi will be led by Wahab Riaz, while Multan Sultans will play under the captaincy of Shan Masood. In the previous game of Peshawar Zalmi, Shoiab Malik and Haider Ali played fine knocks of 62 (43) and 69 (43) respectively. Multan Sultans are on the top of the point table with 12 points while Peshawar Zalmi is on the second position with 9 points to their name.

Peshawar Zalmi vs Multan Sultans, PSL 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: Wicket-Keeper – It would be ideal to go for two wicket-keepers and they should be Tom Banton (PES) and Kamran Akmal (PES).

Peshawar Zalmi vs Multan Sultans, PSL 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: Batsmen – The four batsmen for your Dream11 team should be Rilee Rossouw (MUL), James Vince (MUL), Shan Masood (MUL), Haider Ali (PES).

Peshawar Zalmi vs Multan Sultans, PSL 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: All-Rounders – It would be feasible to go for two all-rounders and they should be Moeen Ali (MUL) and Shoaib Malik (PES).

Peshawar Zalmi vs Multan Sultans, PSL 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: Bowlers – The remaining three slots of bowlers should be filled by Imran Tahir (MUL), Mohammad Irfan (MUL) and Wahab Riaz (PES).

Peshawar Zalmi vs Multan Sultans, PSL 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: Rilee Rossouw (MUL), James Vince (MUL), Shan Masood (MUL), Haider Ali (PES), Tom Banton (PES), Kamran Akmal (PES), Moeen Ali (MUL), Shoaib Malik (PES), Imran Tahir (MUL), Mohammad Irfan (MUL), Wahab Riaz (PES)

Shoaib Malik can be elected as captain of your Dream11 team.