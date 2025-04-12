PSL 2025 Live Streaming Online and TV Telecast in India: The Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2025 opened with defending champions Islamabad United defeating Lahore Qalandars. On day two, PSL 2025 will have two matches and in the first game of the day, Peshawar Zalmi will take on Quetta Gladiators. Meanwhile, if you are looking for PZ vs QG PSL 2025 live streaming online and telecast details then scroll down. PZ vs QG Dream11 Team Prediction, PSL 2025: Tips and Suggestions To Pick Best Winning Fantasy Playing XI for Peshawar Zalmi vs Quetta Gladiators.

Babar Azam is back in the captaincy role after stepping down as the national team’s captain. The star batsman is in charge of Peshawar Zalmi in the PSL 2025 as the franchise chase their second title. Apart from Babar, Peshawar Zalmi have players like Saim Ayub, Mohammad Haris, Nahid Rana and Najibullah Zadran in their ranks.

On the other hand, Saud Shakeel will lead Quetta Gladiators in PSL 2025. The Gladiators boasts of players like Finn Allen, Mark Chapman, Rilee Rossouw, Shoaib Malik and Mohammad Amir. PSL 2025 Points Table Updated With Net Run Rate: Check Latest Team Standings and Leaderboard of Pakistan Super League Season 10.

When is Peshawar Zalmi vs Quetta Gladiators PSL 2025? Know Date, Time and Venue

Peshawar Zalmi will face Quetta Gladiators in their first match of PSL 2025 on Saturday, April 12. The Peshawar Zalmi vs Quetta Gladiators PSL 2025 match will be played at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium and it will start at 4:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Watch Live Telecast of Peshawar Zalmi vs Quetta Gladiators Match in PSL 2025?

Sony Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of PSL 2025. Fans in India can watch the Peshawar Zalmi vs Quetta Gladiators PSL 2025 live telecast on the Sony Sports Ten 1 TV channels. For Peshawar Zalmi vs Quetta Gladiators PSL 2025 online viewing options, read below.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Peshawar Zalmi vs Quetta Gladiators Match in PSL 2025?

FanCode is the live streaming partner for the Pakistan Super League 2025 in India. Fans can watch the Peshawar Zalmi vs Quetta Gladiators PSL 2025 match live streaming on the FanCode app and website but after purchasing a match pass worth Rs 25. For gaining access to PSL 2025 live streaming of all matches, viewers will need a Rs 99 pass. JioTV will also provide live streaming viewing option for PSL 2025 on their app.

