Mumbai lifted their fourth Vijay Hazare Trophy title after defeating Uttar Pradesh by six wickets in the final encounter. The Prithvi Shaw-led has genuinely ruled the season as they won all their matches comprehensively. In fact, they chased down a formidable total of 313 inside 42 overs in the summit clash to get the glory. While skipper Shaw gave Mumbai a flying start in the final with a quick-fire 73, wicket-keeper Aditya Tare stole the show with an unbeaten century. Fans were highly enthralled seeing Mumbai lifting the title yet again as social media got flooded with praises. Mumbai Lift Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021 Title After defeating Uttar Pradesh by Six Wickets in Final.

Earlier in the final game, Uttar Pradesh captain Karan Sharma opted to bat at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi after winning the toss. They got off to an impressive start with openers Madhav Kaushik and Samarth Singh putting up a century stand. Although Mumbai bounced back in the middle overs by taking wickets regularly, Kaushik stayed strong at one end and scored 158 off 156 balls. As a result, UP posted 312/4 while batting first, which didn’t prove to be enough eventually. Meanwhile, let’s look at how netizens lauded Prithvi Shaw and Co. Prithvi Shaw Becomes First Cricketer To Score 800 Runs in a Single Edition of Vijay Hazare Trophy.

Celebrations!!

4th Title!!

Mumbai 2020-21 Vijay Hazare Trophy Champions 🏆 4th Vijay Hazare Title For Mumbai Team 2003–04: Won 2006–07: Won 2011–12: Runner-up 2018-19: Won 2020-21*: Won #VijayHazareTrophy #KhadoosArmy #Cricket — Rajesh Khilare (@Cricrajeshpk) March 14, 2021

Fans Hailing Shaw!!

Life changed in just 2 months, from getting trolled for Poor show in Australia, breaking down in his room to win the Vijay Hazare Trophy for Mumbai on his own, being Man of the tournament for 827 runs in 8 innings at 165.4 As captain he's won both U19 WC and #VijayHazareTrophy pic.twitter.com/qRLnxeKLG4 — Abhijeet ♞ (@TheYorkerBall) March 14, 2021

Praises For Aditya Tare!!

Cometh the hour cometh the man.... Aditya Tare scores when needed From not being picked in initial Vijay Hazare squad to winning man of the match in final....what a story this@MumbaiCricAssoc #AdityaTare #Mumbai #VijayHazareTrophy pic.twitter.com/Gg2WZdwIy9 — Revanth Reddy (@potu947) March 14, 2021

Mumbai's Dominance!!

Mumbai:- Won ipl 2020-21 Won ISL 2020-21 Win vijay hazare trophy 2020-21 Domination level-mumbai — TOXIC CRICFAN(FINISHED) (@ictfam) March 14, 2021

Memes In Action!!

Notably, BCCI are yet to announce India’s squad for the three-match ODI series against England, and some star performers from Vijay Hazare Trophy might get a berth in the national team. Mumbai skipper Prithvi Shaw, with over 800 runs in the season, will definitely be in the scheme of things. At the same time, Karnataka opener Devdutt Padikkal can also get a chance to don the navy blue jersey.

