Prithvi Shaw is surely one player to watch out for in this season of IPL 2020. The Delhi Capitals batsman had shone in the last season of IPL 2019 and is looking forward to getting better. Shaw has already started letting his bat do the talking in the nets. The Mumbai batsman went down on one knew to slam a tall six and skied it across the stadium for a six. Delhi Capitals shared the video of the same on social media. Prithvi Shaw had scored 353 runs from 16 games in IPL 2020. Back then his highest score was 99 runs which were scored against the Kolkata Knight Riders. DC IPL 2020 Schedule With Date & Timings in IST: Delhi Capitals Matches of Indian Premier League 13 With Full Timetable, Fixtures in UAE.

The Mumbai batsman batted at a strike rate of 133.71. Shaw had scored a couple of fifties in the last season. In 2018, his highest score was 65 runs. In IPL 2018, he scored 245 runs from nine matches and batted at a strike rate of 153.12. So over, it wouldn't be wrong to say that Shaw had a gala time in both the seasons of the Indian Premier League. Now, let's have a look at the video of Shaw.

Talking about the team, they will be led by Shreyas Iyer even for this season. Delhi Capitals has never won an IPL tournament and would be looking forward to clinching the coveted trophy this year. The IPL 2020 will begin from September 19, 2020. DC will play their first game against KXIP on September 20, 2020

