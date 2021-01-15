Already playing with a depleted squad in the fourth Test against Australia, an injury to Rohit Sharma is the last thing Team India would want. The veteran got hit by a wayward throw from Prithvi Shaw that almost gave the visitors another injury scare. Fortunately, the wild throw didn’t injure Rohit but Shaw, who took the field as a substitute fielder, brutally got trolled for his ‘carelessness’. The incident occurred when Marnus Labuschagne and Matthew Wade tried to sneak a quick single in the middle. The former guided the ball towards the backward-square-leg region and Shaw threw the ball to the non-striker’s end, attempting for a run-out. India vs Australia 4th Test 2021 Highlights Day 1.

While the ball didn’t reach the stumps, the throw smashed Rohit Sharma who was casually standing near the silly mid-on region. Although the 33-year-old didn’t say anything to Shaw, he was clearly not amused. Fans were also furious by Shaw’s throw as they mercilessly roasted him on social media. While several highlighted his dismal batting performances lately, many creative netizens posted hilarious memes. Have a look! Dinesh Karthik Warns Jasprit Bumrah & Mohammad Shami After Rohit Sharma Steps into Navdeep Saini’s Shoes.

Watch Video!!

Sarcasm!!

Not in playing XI but still contributing for Australia, Prithvi Shaw _/\_ pic.twitter.com/iTTLDEbwag — R A T N I S H (@LoyalSachinFan) January 15, 2021

Memes In Action!!

Prithvi Shaw missed a throw and it hit Rohit Sharma. Le Rohit Sharma :#INDvsAUSTest pic.twitter.com/IvesIuWrQE — T. Natrajan (@SomewhereNowhe8) January 15, 2021

Another One!!

Interviewer : How will you get back in the team ? Prithvi Shaw : I'll injure one of our own opener by throwing a ball at him.#INDvsAUS #AUSvsIND pic.twitter.com/hXDJeuLiBK — Aniket Sanghavi (@Aniket_Sanghavi) January 15, 2021

Hilarious!!

Prithvi Shaw's Throw Hits Rohit sharma right in the arm. Meanwhile Aussies - pic.twitter.com/iRNlYR26uM — Mannoj Meghwal (@SarcasticMannoj) January 15, 2021

England Tour Reminded!!

Prithvi shaw wants to make his place in playing Xi for the England tour 😂😂😂#INDvsAUS #AUSvIND #GabbaTest pic.twitter.com/q3N48nPIOh — Kiranreddy (@Kiran_reddy_k) January 15, 2021

HAHAHA

Shardul Thakur to Prithvi Shaw after taking the catch pic.twitter.com/E4DukViilN — Hitarth Desai (@filmeyshilmey__) January 15, 2021

More Sarcasm!!

Prithvi shaw was checking alertness of rohit ! He is simply not world cup winning skipper 😎 — Jack. (@carefreetyper) January 15, 2021

Speaking of the action on Day 1, Tim Paine elected to bat after winning the toss at the Gabba in Brisabne. Team India were forced to make three changes as Mayank Agarwal, T Natarajan, Shardul Thakur and Washington Sundar came in for Hanuma Vihari, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravi Ashwin and Jasprit Bumrah. For Australia, Marcus Harris came in for injured opener Will Pucovski.

Despite an inexperienced bowling line-up, the visitors did a decent job as Australia were 274/5 at stumps on Day 1. Marnus Labuschangne was the stand-out performer for the home team, scoring his fifth Test ton. The game is evenly poised at the moment and Day 2 will determine a lot of things.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 15, 2021 01:20 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).