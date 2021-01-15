India and Australia face-off in the fourth and last Test at The Gabba in Brisbane. The four-match series is currently levelled at one each. Australia won the series opener and then India bounced to level the series. The third Test at the Sydney ended in a draw and it now makes this fixture a series decider. Both teams have injury concerns but India have been impacted a lot. India vs Australia 4th Test 2021 Day 1 Live Streaming Online on DD Sports, Sony LIV and Sony SIX: Get Free Live Telecast of IND vs AUS on TV, Online and Listen to Live Radio Commentary.

Ravindra Jadeja, Hanuma Vihari have been ruled out while Jasprit Bumrah and Ravi Ashwin are doubtful for the fourth Test. Australia, on the other hand, have worries only in the opening slot where they will feature the third opening combination of the series. Will Pucovski is out and Marcus Harris will open with David Warner. The rest of the playing eleven remains the same.

There has been very little time for a turnaround between the third and the fourth Tests, just a three-day gap. Both the bowling sides were put under the pump in the third Test in Sydney. While the Indian bowlers bowled on all of the first four days, the Aussies were made to bowl 131 overs on the final two days. ICYMI: Marnus Labuschagne Took Stunning Catch Against India at The Gabba Four Years Before His Test Debut (Watch Video).

Despite that, the hosts still seem to be far more sure about their line-up than India whose biggest concern is the lower middle-order batting and the bowling attack. There have been talks about playing Washington Sundar. If he plays, the off-spinner could be expected to play as spin-bowling all-rounder more in the mould of Ravindra Jadeja.

India's pace bowling attack, even with Bumrah, is very inexperienced. Without him, they will be really a rookie pace attack. If Bumrah doesn't play, India's pace attack could at best feature bowlers with an overall experience of four Test matches. Australia, with their three frontline bowlers, as well as Camron Green, will feature a pace attack that has 150 Tests in all under its belt.