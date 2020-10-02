Priyam Garg has been a regular feature in the Sunrisers Hyderabad line-up during the opening matches of the Indian Premier League 2020. However, the 19-year-old wasn’t able to make much impression but finally proved his worth when his team needed it the most. In match 14 of IPL 2020, Garg scored his maiden IPL century as he took his team to a score against the Chennai Super Kings. CSK vs SRH, IPL 2020 Match 14: Score Updates of Chennai Super Kings vs Chennai Super Kings.

Priyam Garg showed his quality as SRH’s confidence in the young batsmen finally came good as the 19-year-old guided his side out of a frail position against three-time champions Chennai Super Kings. After being 69-4 at one stage, Garg along with Abhishek Sharma took SRH to a score of 164 runs, scoring a half-century in the process. So as India’s u-19 skipper makes a mark in IPL, here are some lesser-known facts about him.

Facts About Priyam Garg

Priyam Garg was born on November 30, 2000, in Meerut, Uttar Pradesh

He made his List A debut for Uttar Pradesh in the 2018–19 Vijay Hazare Trophy on 19 September 2018

Priyam Garg made his first-class debut for Uttar Pradesh in the 2018–19 Ranji Trophy on 1 November 2018

Garg scored his maiden double century in first-class cricket against Tripura

Priyam Garg led India during the 2020 Under-19 Cricket World Cup

Priyam Garg was bought by Sunrisers Hyderabad during IPL 2002 player auction for 1.9 crore

Priyam Garg has finally come good in the Indian Premier League but the youngster has a long way to go if he wants to fulfil his potential and become of the staple players in Indian cricket. The 19-year-old scored his maiden IPL half-century and will look to continue his form in the remainder of the season.

