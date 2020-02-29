PSL 2020: Chris Lynn’s Head Releasing Heat Video During Lahore Qalandars vs Peshawar Zalmi Goes Viral

Chris Lynn plays for Lahore Qalandars (Photo credits: Screen grab @MazherArshad/Twitter)

Aggressive Australian batsman Chris Lynn is plying his trade in the ongoing Pakistan Super League 2020 (PSL 2020). Lynn plays for Lahore Qalandars franchise in PSL 2020. During Qalandars’ match against Peshawar Zalmi at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium. Interestingly, after Lynn was dismissed as he removed helmet his head released immense heat. The video is going viral with fans stunned by the smoke like substance. PSL 2020 Points Table Updated.

Lynn looked in good touch before being dismissed on 30 off 15 balls. The right-handed batsman was caught at long-off by Hasan Ali off Lewis Gregory. During his stay, Lynn smashed four fours and a six.

Lahore Qalandars, in a rain curtailed match, were set 133 runs to win from 12 overs. Batting first, Peshawar Zalmi scored 132 for seven in allotted 12 overs. Tom Banton and Haider Ali smashed 34 runs off just 15 and 12 balls respectively. For Qalandars, Dilbar Hussain took 4/24. Pakistan Super League 2020 Schedule in PDF: Download PSL T20 Season 5 Full Timetable With Fixtures, Matches, Team and Venue Details.

Here's the Viral Video

Never seen anything like this. Serious heat 😮 pic.twitter.com/qRj2T5knc7 — Mazher Arshad (@MazherArshad) February 28, 2020

With the bat, for Lahore Qalandars Samit Patel was top-scorer with unbeaten 34 off 15 balls. Gregory was impressive with the ball for Zalmi’s as he took 4/25.

Lahore Qalandars continue to struggle in Pakistan Super League as this season they are yet to win a match. The Lahore-based franchise has now lost three out of three matches.