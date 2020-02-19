PSL 2020 Trophy Unveiled Ahead of Quetta Gladiators vs Islamabad United Tournament Opener

New Pakistan Super League trophy (@thePSLt20/Twitter)

The officials have unveiled a new Pakistan Super League (PSL) trophy. The prestigious PSL 2020 trophy was revealed at Karachi’s National Stadium in the presence of one player each from Quetta Gladiators, Peshawar Zalmi, Islamabad United, Karachi Kings and Lahore Qalandars. Interestingly, no one from Multan Sultans franchise was present during the trophy unveiling ceremony. Pakistan’s legendary squash player Jahangir Khan handed the PSL 2020 trophy to defending champions Quetta Gladiators captain Sarfaraz Ahmed. How to Watch Pakistan Super League 2020 Live Streaming Online in India and Bangladesh: Get PSL T20 Free Live Telecast As per IST.

As per reports, Ottewill Silversmith, who also designed the ICC Champions Trophy 2017, designed the new Pakistan Super League trophy. In the past, different trophies were used, but from this edition onwards the same trophy will be carried over to next season.

Here’s the New PSL Trophy

Intezar ka waqt khatam hua! Here is your first look at the #HBLPSLV trophy! What do you think? #TayyarHo? pic.twitter.com/FY6rP9SOQJ — PakistanSuperLeague (@thePSLt20) February 19, 2020

The fifth edition of PSL will be held from February 20 onwards. For the first time, all matches will be held in Pakistan. Karachi, Lahore, Rawalpindi and Multan are the cities which will host the PSL 2020 matches. The two Eliminators and final will be held in Lahore. PSL 2020 Schedule in PDF: Download Pakistan Super League T20 Season 5 Full Timetable in IST With Fixtures, Matches, Team and Venue Details.

Overseas players like Darren Sammy, Dale Steyn, Shane Watson, Chris Lynn, Carlos Brathwaite, Alex Hales, Jason Roy and Tom Banton will be part of the PSL 2020.