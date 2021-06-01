The UAE leg of the Pakistan Super League 2021 is set to kick off from today onwards with a clash between playoff-hopeful Lahore Qalandars and Islamabad United. The PSL 2021 clash will be played at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi on June 01, 2021 (Tuesday). Meanwhile, fans searching for Lahore Qalandars vs Islamabad United, PSL 2021 live streaming can scroll down below. PSL 2021 Schedule: Remaining Pakistan Super League 6 Matches To Resume On June 1.

The premier T20 tournament in Pakistan resumes in UAE following a three-month hiatus as it was initially postponed after a number of positive coronavirus cases across the teams. Abu Dhabi will host all the remaining 20 matches of PSL 2021 under strict precautionary measures. The playoffs will begin on June 16 with the final scheduled for June 20. PSL 2021: UAE Government Agrees to Host Remainder of the Pakistan Super League in Abu Dhabi.

Lahore Qalandars vs Islamabad United, Pakistan Super League 2021 Schedule, Match Time and Venue as per IST

Lahore Qalandars vs Islamabad United match will be played at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi. The game is scheduled to be held on June 01, 2021 (Friday) and will begin at 08:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). However, there are doubts over the game taking place tonight in addition to the issues over the telecast in India if the match goes ahead.

PSL Breaking 🏏 Once again doubts over PSL in Abu Dhabi !! As per my sources within UAE Govt, issues over Indian production team. PCB management are working tirelessly to make it possible. #PSL — Ihtisham Ul Haq (@iihtishamm) June 1, 2021

Where To Watch Live Telecast of Lahore Qalandars vs Islamabad United, Pakistan Super League 2021 Match in India

Fans in India can watch the live telecast of the Lahore Qalandars vs Islamabad United clash on Sony Sports channels. Sony Pictures Sports Network are the official broadcasters of Pakistan Super League 2021 in India. So fans need to tune into Sony Sports SD/HD channels to watch the match live on their television sets.

How To Watch Lahore Qalandars vs Islamabad United, Pakistan Super League 2021 Live Streaming Online in India

Fans can also follow Pakistan Super League 2021 live-action online. SonyLiv, the OTT of Sony Network, will be live streaming the Lahore Qalandars vs Islamabad United match online for fans in India.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 01, 2021 05:30 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).