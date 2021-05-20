The Pakistan Cricket Board on Thursday stated that the United Arab Emirates (UAE) government has given them green light for hosting the 20 remaining matches of the Pakistan Super League 2021 (PSL) in Abu Dhabi. The owners of the six franchises would have a meeting later in the day to finalise the details and the schedule of PSL 2021. Pakistan Pacer Wahab Riaz Says ‘No Other League Can Compete With IPL, It’s at Different Level’.

"We are delighted with this development as the remaining hurdles in the staging of the remaining HBL PSL 6 matches in Abu Dhabi have been overcome and all systems are now good to go. We are grateful to the UAE government, National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority, Emirates Cricket Board and Abu Dhabi Sports Council for their support and patronage in ensuring all final obstacles were removed, which has firmly put us in a position to complete our marquee event.," Wasim Khan, chief executive of the Pakistan Cricket Board, said.

“The holding of the remaining matches in Abu Dhabi will allow our fans to once again follow and support their favourite players and teams through our high-quality broadcast coverage of one of the most competitive cricket leagues in the world," he further added. Earlier this year, the PSL 2021 was postponed after seven players tested positive for COVID-19.

