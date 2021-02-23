Peshawar Zalmi will lock horns with Multan Sultans in the match no. five of HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2021. The encounter takes place at the National Stadium in Karachi on Tuesday (February 23). Both teams went winless in their respective opening games and would be raring to get their first win of the season. While Multan Sultans suffered a three-wicket loss to Islamabad United, Wahab Riaz lost to Lahore Qalandars by four wickets in their opening game. Meanwhile, if you are looking for the live streaming, live telecast and other details of PES vs MUL match; please scroll down to get all the relevant details. PSL 2021 Points Table Updated.

Both teams are studded with match-winning players but they need to come together as a unit to get the favourable result. While the Peshawar-based team has Kamran Akmal, Shoaib Malik, Haider Ali and Ravi Bopara in the batting department, captain Wahab Riaz and Mujeeb Ur Rahman can dent opposition with the ball in hand. On the other hand, Multan skipper Mohammad Rizwan has the services of Carlos Brathwaite, Shahid Afridi, Chris Lynn and James Vince, who are proven stars of this format. As the game gets lined-up, let’s look at the streaming and other information. Peshawar Zalmi vs Multan Sultans Dream11 Team Prediction in Pakistan Super League 2021: Tips to Pick Best Team.

Peshawar Zalmi vs Multan Sultans, Pakistan Super League 2021 Schedule, Match Time and Venue as per IST

Peshawar Zalmi vs Multan Sultans match in PSL 2021 will be played at the Karachi National Stadium. The match will be played on February 23 (Tuesday) and it is set to begin at 07:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where To Watch Live Telecast of Peshawar Zalmi vs Multan Sultans, Pakistan Super League 2021 Match in India

Fans in India can catch the live telecast of the Peshawar Zalmi vs Multan Sultans PSL 2021 match on Sony Sports channels. Sony Pictures Sports Network are the official broadcasters of Pakistan Super League 2021 in India. Fans can watch the game live on Sony Six and Sony SIX HD channels on television.

How To Watch Peshawar Zalmi vs Multan Sultans, Pakistan Super League 2021 Live Streaming Online in India

Live streaming of the Peshawar Zalmi vs Multan Sultans match in season 6 of the Pakistan Super League will be available on SonyLiv.

Peshawar Zalmi Squad: Imam-ul-Haq, Kamran Akmal(w), Shoaib Malik, Haider Ali, Ravi Bopara, Sherfane Rutherford, Amad Butt, Wahab Riaz(c), Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Saqib Mahmood, Mohammad Imran, David Miller, Mohammad Irfan, Umaid Asif, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Abrar Ahmed, Waqar Salamkheil, Mohammad Aamir Khan, Mohammad Imran

Multan Sultans Squad: Mohammad Rizwan(w/c), Chris Lynn, James Vince, Rilee Rossouw, Sohaib Maqsood, Khushdil Shah, Carlos Brathwaite, Shahid Afridi, Sohail Tanvir, Mohammad Umar, Sohaibullah, Sohail Khan, Adam Lyth, Imran Tahir, Usman Qadir, Imran Khan, Shan Masood, Shahnawaz Dhani

