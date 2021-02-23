Match no. five of HBL Pakistan Super League will see Peshawar Zalmi locking horns with Multan Sultans. The encounter takes place at the National Stadium in Karachi on Tuesday (February 23). Both sides have lost their opening matches of the season and would be raring to redeem themselves. While Mohammad Rizwan’s Sultans lost to Islamabad United by three wickets, Wahab Riaz and Co suffered a four-wicket loss against Lahore Qalandars in their opening game. Meanwhile, if you are a Dream11 fan and are looking for the best tips to choose batsmen, bowlers, wicket-keepers and all-rounders for PES vs MUL match. PSL 2021 Points Table Updated.

Although both teams are studded with match-winners, they need to come together as a unit to make a mark. Peshawar Zalmi have the services of Kamran Akmal, Shoaib Malik, Haider Ali and Ravi Bopara who can torment the best of the bowling line-ups. At the same time, skipper, Wahab Riaz and Mujeeb Ur Rahman can made the ball talk. For Multan Sultans, captain Mohammad Rizwan scored a brilliant fifty in the last game, and he would look to replicate his heroics while Chris Lynn, Carlos Brathwaite and Shahid Afridi also need to make a mark. As the game takes a countdown, let’s look at the streaming and other details.

PES vs MUL, PSL 2021, Dream11 Team Prediction: Wicket-Keepers – Kamran Akmal (PES) and Mohammad Rizwan (MUL) must be your keepers for this clash.

PES vs MUL, PSL 2021, Dream11 Team Prediction: Batsmen – Haider Ali (PES), James Vince (MUL), Chris Lynn (MUL) and Rilee Rossouw (MUL) must be your batsmen.

PES vs MUL, PSL 2021, Dream11 Team Prediction: All-Rounders – Carlos Brathwaite (MUL), Shahid Afridi (MUL) must be the all-rounder in your team.

PES vs MUL, PSL 2021, Dream11 Team Prediction: Bowlers – Mohammad Irfan (PES), Mujeeb Ur Rahman (PES) and Usman Qadir (MUL) must be your bowlers.

PES vs MUL, PSL 2021, Dream11 Team Prediction: Kamran Akmal (PES), Mohammad Rizwan (MUL), Haider Ali (PES), James Vince (MUL), Chris Lynn (MUL), Rilee Rossouw (MUL), Carlos Brathwaite (MUL), Shahid Afridi (MUL), Mohammad Irfan (PES), Mujeeb Ur Rahman (PES), Usman Qadir (MUL)

Mohammad Rizwan (MUL) should be the captain of your fantasy team whereas Mujeeb Ur Rahman (PES) can fulfil the vice-captain slot.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 23, 2021 02:44 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).