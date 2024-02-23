PSL 2024 Live Streaming Online: Multan Sultans and Peshawar Zalmi go up against each other in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2024 match number nine. Multan Sultans are on top of the PSL 2024 points table with three wins in as many games while Peshawar Zalmi are winless thus far having played just two games. Meanwhile, for MS vs PZ PSL 2024 live streaming online and TV channel live telecast details you can scroll down. PSL 2024 Schedule, Free PDF Download Online: Get Fixtures, Time Table With Match Timings in IST and Venue Details of Pakistan Super League Season Nine.

The Mohammed Rizwan-led side Multan Sultans are in great form and have defeated Karachi Kings, Islamabad United and Lahore Qalandars convincingly. The Babar Azam-led side, on the other hand, have struggled to get going with two back to back defeats- one against Quetta Gladiators and another against Karachi Kings.

Multan Sultans vs Peshawar Zalmi, PSL 2024 Schedule, Match Time and Venue as per IST

The Multan Sultans vs Peshawar Zalmi match will be played at the Multan Cricket Stadium in Multan. The T20 cricket match is scheduled to be held on February 23, 2024 (Thursday) and will begin at 07:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Sherfane Rutherford Manages To Hold On To Catch Despite Colliding With Saud Shakeel During Quetta Gladiators vs Islamabad United PSL 2024 Match (Watch Video).

Where To Watch Free Live Telecast of Multan Sultans vs Peshawar Zalmi, PSL 2024 Match in India?

Fans in India cannot watch the live telecast of PSL 2024 on their television sets. No broadcaster has the right to show the T20 tournament live on TV in India. However, you can still watch the Multan Sultans vs Peshawar Zalmi PSL 2024 match in India. For the PSL 2024 live streaming online guide, continue reading.

How To Watch Multan Sultans vs Peshawar Zalmi, PSL 2024 Live Streaming Online in India?

While there will be no TV telecast, fans can still watch live streaming of the Multan Sultans vs Peshawar Zalmi PSL 2024 match online in India. FanCode has the PSL 2024 live-streaming online rights in India and will provide access for a nominal subscription fee. Users will have to pay INR 149 to get the PSL 2024 season pass. There is no way to watch PSL 2024 free live streaming online.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 23, 2024 11:42 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).