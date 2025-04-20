Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru IPL 2025 Live Streaming and Telecast Details: Punjab Kings will play host to the Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the Indian Premier League this afternoon, with the home side looking to secure their second win on the bounce against the same opponent. The hosts put in a solid show against Bengaluru at the Chinnaswamy Stadium, where they restricted them to under 100 in a rain-curtailed 14-over game. The victory put them in the 3rd spot in the points table with 10 points from 7 matches played. Opponents Bengaluru have lost thrice at home and all their victories have been away wins. They will be keen to continue their good form on the road here. Punjab Kings versus the Royal Challengers Bengaluru will be telecast on the Star Sports network and streamed on JioHotstar from 3:30 PM IST. IPL 2025 Points Table Updated With NRR: Gujarat Titans Claim Top-Spot, Lucknow Super Giants Rise To Fourth in Standings.

Yuzvendra Chahal and Arshdeep Singh are two Indian players who pack a punch when it comes to the bowling effort from Punjab. Harpreet Brar is likely to retain his place in the playing eleven after picking up two wickets in the last game. Glenn Maxwell did not feature in the reverse fixture and expect Marcus Stoinis to be picked again.

Virat Kohli and Phil Salt are yet to click consistently as an opening pair for Bengaluru and the duo have had more failures than successes so far. Romario Shepherd has not featured prominently for RCB and the team management will look to find a way to draft him in. Josh Hazlewood and Bhuvneshwar Kumar have been consistent with their line and length and it will not be a surprise if they are amongst the wickets again. PBKS vs RCB Likely Playing XIs: Check Predicted Lineups With Impact Players for Punjab Kings and Royal Challengers Bengaluru IPL 2025 Match 37.

When is PBKS vs RCB IPL 2025? Know Date, Time and Venue

Punjab Kings lock horns with Royal Challengers Bengaluru in IPL 2025 on Sunday, April 20. The PBKS vs RCB IPL 2025 match is set to be played at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, Mullanpur and it starts at 3:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Watch Live Telecast of PBKS vs RCB Match in IPL 2025?

Star Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of IPL 2025. Fans in India can watch the PBKS vs RCB IPL 2025 live telecast on Star Sports 2 SD/HD, Star Sports 2 Hindi SD/HD, Star Sports 2 Tamil, Star Sports 2 Telugu & Star Sports Kannada TV channels. For the PBKS vs RCB IPL 2025 online viewing options, read below.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of PBKS vs RCB Match in IPL 2025?

JioHotstar is the new online streaming platform after the merger between JioCinema and Disney+ Star. JioHotstar will provide IPL 2025 live streaming in India. Fans in India can watch the Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru IPL 2025 match live streaming on the JioHotstar app and website. For complete coverage of the match, viewers will need to pay subscription charges. It should be a high-scoring game with the team batting second having the edge.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 20, 2025 11:16 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).