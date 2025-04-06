QG Full PSL 2025 Schedule, Free PDF Download Online: A franchise that has been known to provide Pakistan cricket with surplus talent, Quetta Gladiators is a one-time winner of the Pakistan Super League (PSL). One of the founding franchises in PSL, QG became champions in 2019, having narrowly missed titles in back-to-back seasons in 2016 and 2017. Meanwhile, you can download the Quetta Gladiators PSL 2025 PDF Full Schedule here. The franchise enjoys the biggest fan following in PSL, due to their association with Sarfaraz Ahmed, who won the Pakistan ICC Champions Trophy in 2017 and led the team to their only title win. Ahmed will work with QG as Team Director, having evolved from the role of a captain and mentor. . PSL 2025: Islamabad United to Take on Lahore Qalandars in Opener on April 11, Check Out Pakistan Super League Season 10 Complete Schedule.

In PSL 2024, Quetta Gladiators were led by Rilee Rossouw and finished fourth in the points table with 11 points to qualify for the playoffs. Gladiators faced Islamabad United in Eliminator 1 and suffered a massive 39-run defeat to the eventual PSL 2024 winners. So far, QG have not named a captain for the upcoming season. 'How is PSL 10 Bigger and Better?' Multan Sultans Owner Ali Tareen Frustrated With 'Hollow Words' From Pakistan Cricket Board, Points Out Lack of Innovation Ahead of PSL 2025 (Watch Video).

QG Full PSL 2025 Schedule

Date Time Match Venue April 12 2:30 PM IST Peshawar Zalmi vs Quetta Gladiators Rawalpindi April 11 8:30 PM IST Quetta Gladiators vs Lahore Qalandars Rawalpindi April 18 8:30 PM IST Karachi Kings vs Quetta Gladiators Karachi April 25 8:30 PM IST Quetta Gladiators vs Karachi Kings Lahore April 27 8:30 PM IST Quetta Gladiators vs Peshawar Zalmi Lahore April 29 8:30 PM IST Quetta Gladiators vs Multan Sultans Lahore May 1 7:30 PM IST Quetta Gladiators vs Islamabad United Lahore May 3 8:30 PM IST Quetta Gladiators vs Islamabad United Lahore May 7 8:30 PM IST Islamabad United vs Quetta Gladiators Rawalpindi May 10 2:30 PM IST Multan Sultans vs Quetta Gladiators Multan

QG have a solid squad for PSL 2025, with the likes of Finn Allen, Haseebullah Khan, Rilee Rossouw, Kusal Mendis, Mark Chapman, Shoaib Malik, Akeal Hossain, Abrar Ahmed, and Mohammad Amir in their ranks.

