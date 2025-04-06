QG Full PSL 2025 Schedule, Free PDF Download Online: A franchise that has been known to provide Pakistan cricket with surplus talent, Quetta Gladiators is a one-time winner of the Pakistan Super League (PSL). One of the founding franchises in PSL, QG became champions in 2019, having narrowly missed titles in back-to-back seasons in 2016 and 2017. Meanwhile, you can download the Quetta Gladiators PSL 2025 PDF Full Schedule here. The franchise enjoys the biggest fan following in PSL, due to their association with Sarfaraz Ahmed, who won the Pakistan ICC Champions Trophy in 2017 and led the team to their only title win. Ahmed will work with QG as Team Director, having evolved from the role of a captain and mentor. . PSL 2025: Islamabad United to Take on Lahore Qalandars in Opener on April 11, Check Out Pakistan Super League Season 10 Complete Schedule.
In PSL 2024, Quetta Gladiators were led by Rilee Rossouw and finished fourth in the points table with 11 points to qualify for the playoffs. Gladiators faced Islamabad United in Eliminator 1 and suffered a massive 39-run defeat to the eventual PSL 2024 winners. So far, QG have not named a captain for the upcoming season. 'How is PSL 10 Bigger and Better?' Multan Sultans Owner Ali Tareen Frustrated With 'Hollow Words' From Pakistan Cricket Board, Points Out Lack of Innovation Ahead of PSL 2025 (Watch Video).
QG Full PSL 2025 Schedule
|Date
|Time
|Match
|Venue
|April 12
|2:30 PM IST
|Peshawar Zalmi vs Quetta Gladiators
|Rawalpindi
|April 11
|8:30 PM IST
|Quetta Gladiators vs Lahore Qalandars
|Rawalpindi
|April 18
|8:30 PM IST
|Karachi Kings vs Quetta Gladiators
|Karachi
|April 25
|8:30 PM IST
|Quetta Gladiators vs Karachi Kings
|Lahore
|April 27
|8:30 PM IST
|Quetta Gladiators vs Peshawar Zalmi
|Lahore
|April 29
|8:30 PM IST
|Quetta Gladiators vs Multan Sultans
|Lahore
|May 1
|7:30 PM IST
|Quetta Gladiators vs Islamabad United
|Lahore
|May 3
|8:30 PM IST
|Quetta Gladiators vs Islamabad United
|Lahore
|May 7
|8:30 PM IST
|Islamabad United vs Quetta Gladiators
|Rawalpindi
|May 10
|2:30 PM IST
|Multan Sultans vs Quetta Gladiators
|Multan
QG have a solid squad for PSL 2025, with the likes of Finn Allen, Haseebullah Khan, Rilee Rossouw, Kusal Mendis, Mark Chapman, Shoaib Malik, Akeal Hossain, Abrar Ahmed, and Mohammad Amir in their ranks.
