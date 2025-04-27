Quetta Gladiators vs Peshawar Zalmi PSL 2025 Live Streaming Online: Quetta Gladiators will take on Peshawar Zalmi in match 17 of PSL 2025. Peshawar Zalmi will have a score to settle with Quetta Gladiators after having lost the last time these two teams met in PSL 2025. Finn Allen and captain Saud Shakeel were the star performers for Quetta Gladiators as they racked up a 216-run total and later on, Abrar Ahmed picked up four wickets while Mohammad Amir got two, including the prized scalp of Babar Azam as Quetta Gladiators came out on top by 80 runs. Both teams have had two wins each and Peshawar Zalmi is ahead due to a superior Net Run Rate (NRR). These teams will look to break the deadlock in the lower-middle half of the PSL 2025 points table. PSL 2025 Points Table and Team Standings Updated With NRR: Lahore Qalandars Rise To Second in Standings, Multan Sultans Suffer Fifth Loss.

Peshawar Zalmi enter this contest on the back of a victory over Lahore Qalandars, a match where Babar Azam showed his class with an unbeaten 56 off 42 and Hussain Talat struck 51* off 37. Quetta Gladiators also had a win in their last match, beating David Warner's Karachi Kings by five runs in a low-scoring thriller. The Quetta Gladiators vs Peshawar Zalmi clash promises to be a fascinating showdown with both teams in good form. PSL 2025: Indian Broadcast Crew for Tournament in Dilemma Over Their Stay in Pakistan As Tension Escalates.

When is Quetta Gladiators vs Peshawar Zalmi PSL 2025? Know Date, Time and Venue

Peshawar Zalmi face Quetta Gladiators in match 17 of PSL (Pakistan Super League) 2025 on Sunday, April 27. The Quetta Gladiators vs Peshawar Zalmi match is set to be played at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore and it will start at 8:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Watch Live Telecast of Quetta Gladiators vs Peshawar Zalmi Match in PSL 2025?

Earlier, Sony Sports had the official broadcasting rights of the Pakistan Super League 2025 in India. Since the horrific terror attack in Kashmir's Pahalgam, which claimed several lives, Sony Sports Network decided not to live broadcast PSL 2025 matches in India. Fans in India, hence, won't be able to watch Quetta Gladiators vs Peshawar Zalmi PSL 2025 live telecast. For Quetta Gladiators vs Peshawar Zalmi PSL 2025 online viewing options, read below.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Quetta Gladiators vs Peshawar Zalmi Match in PSL 2025?

FanCode had the live streaming rights of the Pakistan Super League 2025 matches in India. However, FanCode pulled out and decided not to live-stream any of the PSL 2025 matches in India after the devastating terror attack in Pahalgam. However, fans in India will be able to watch Quetta Gladiators vs Peshawar Zalmi PSL 2025 live streaming on the Sports Central YouTube channel for free.

