As many as 59 Chinese mobile apps were banned by the Indian government on Monday (June 29, 2020) amid the on-going row with China. Popular video-making app TikTok was also included in the list which made the netizens go berserk. #TikTok became one of the top Twitter trends as Indians celebrate the decision. Following the news, however, swashbuckling Australian opener David Warner also received some unwanted attention as he has been a very active user of TikTok in recent times. Many fans trolled the Sunrisers Hyderabad captain following the decision by the Indian government. In fact, Indian off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin also didn’t leave the opportunity to pull Warner’s leg. TikTok, UC Browser Among 59 Chinese Apps Banned by Govt of India Amid Row With China, See Full List.

Due to his massive popularity in India, the southpaw has made numerous TikTok videos where he can be seen dancing to Hindi, Tamil and Telugu songs. His videos eventually became a talking point amongst the Indian fans. However, after the ban on TikTok, his antics might not get a lot of love from India. Owing to the fact, R Ashwin hilariously trolled the southpaw. “Appo Anwar? (What will you do now) @davidwarner31,” wrote the 33-year-old bowler while retweeting the news of India banning Chinese apps. Have a look. #TikTokBaninIndia Funny Memes and Jokes Trend on Twitter As Netizens Laud Govt's Move.

View Tweet:

Well, Warner is not someone who’s known for holding back. Hence, one can expect an interesting reply from him. The left-handed batsman made his debut on TikTok during COVID-19 and since then, he has been posting intriguing videos through the app. During an interaction, the 2015 World Cup winner even said that he makes the videos in order to entertain his fans.

"We have to think out of the box. For me, it was about putting smiles on the people's faces. Through TikTok, Twitter, and Instagram, my family and I have been able to do that," said the 33-year-old while talking to India Today.

