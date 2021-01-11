Wishes poured in numbers as Indian cricket legend Rahul Dravid celebrates his 48th birthday. Many from cricket fraternity joined in wishing the legendary cricketer on his birthday. Dravid is the second-highest run-scorer in Indian cricket only behind Sachin Tendulkar and is the sixth-highest across formats in international cricket. Dravid, who scored over 24,000 international runs in his career, has also scored the fourth-most runs in Tests and is the 10th highest run-scorer in ODIs. Many from the cricket fraternity, including VVS Laxman, BCCI and ICC, wished the great on his special day. Rahul Dravid Birthday Special: 233 vs Australia & Other Sensational Knocks by the Wall!

The Indian cricket board and ICC listed Dravid’s records in international cricket wished him. “Wishing Rahul Dravid - former India captain & one of the finest batsmen to have ever graced the game - a very Happy Birthday,” wrote the BCCI in a tweet. Dravid holds the record for most catches by an outfielder in Test cricket. Rahul Dravid Photos & HD Wallpapers for Free Download: Happy Birthday Dravid Greetings, HD Images in India Cricket Team Jersey and Positive Messages To Share Online.

BCCI Wishes Rahul Dravid on His Birthday

509 international caps🧢 24,208 international runs🏏 48 international tons 👍 Most catches (210) in Tests 👌 Over 10,000 runs in both Tests & ODIs 👏 Wishing Rahul Dravid - former India captain & one of the finest batsmen to have ever graced the game - a very Happy Birthday 🎂👏 pic.twitter.com/X2E181x5jK — BCCI (@BCCI) January 11, 2021

Happy Birthday to the Incredible Cricketer

🏏 More than 10,000 runs in Tests and ODIs 🌟 194 fifty-plus scores 👐 Most Test catches by a non-wicketkeeper 🔴 Most balls faced in Test cricket 🔥 Only player to be involved in two 300-plus ODI partnerships Happy birthday to the incredible Rahul Dravid 🎂 pic.twitter.com/YeSVrSwlbT — ICC (@ICC) January 11, 2021

Cricket Australia Shares Video of Steve Waugh Talking about the Birthday Boy

"He was as important to the Indian side as Sachin Tendulkar." From Kolkata to Adelaide and beyond, Steve Waugh remembers India's Rahul Dravid, who terrorised Australia during his impressive career #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/JEePY8WDsx — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) January 4, 2021

Yusuf Pathan also joined the fraternity in wishing Dravid. “Wishing Rahul Dravid a very happy birthday. One of the finest batsmen India ever produced, a true gentleman, a brilliant mentor and an inspiration to many,” wrote the former India international. Take a look at other reactions from members of the cricket fraternity.

Yusuf Pathan Wishes Rahul Dravid

Wishing Rahul Dravid a very happy birthday. One of the finest batsmen India ever produced, a true gentleman, a brilliant mentor and an inspiration to many. #HappyBirthdayRahulDravid — Yusuf Pathan (@iamyusufpathan) January 11, 2021

Mumbai Indians Wishes The Wall of Indian Cricket

24,208 International runs 🌟 46,564 balls faced 😱 194 fifty + scores 👌 Happy birthday to The Wall, Rahul Dravid 🎂#OneFamily #MumbaiIndians @BCCI pic.twitter.com/Tr6kmuEZ1t — Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) January 11, 2021

Harsha Bhogle Wishes Rahul Dravid

A very happy birthday to Rahul Dravid. Good day to have you batting! — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) January 10, 2021

West Block Blues Wishes Bengaluru FC Ambassador Rahul Dravid

Happy Birthday Rahul Dravid for Kolkata, Adelaide and So Many More

I watched Rahul Dravid bat for about a 1000 of those 13,288 test runs. Don't know how many of those 31,258 balls or those 44,152 exhausting bruising grinding minutes at the crease! I will remember them for a life time. Happy birthday Rahul, for Kolkata and Adelaide & so many more pic.twitter.com/VRlo1FFyo1 — Joy Bhattacharjya (@joybhattacharj) January 11, 2021

Dravid represented India in 509 international matches. He played 164 Tests, 344 ODIs and one Twenty20 match. In Tests, Dravid scored 13288 runs while he had 10889 runs in ODIs and 31 runs in the only T20I he played for India. Apart from his batting, Dravid also took five wickets (1 in Test and four wickets in ODIs).

