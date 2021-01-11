Indian legend and one of the greatest batsman of all-time, Rahul Dravid celebrates his 48th birthday on January 11, 2021 (Monday). Dravid has scored the second-most runs by an Indian batsman in international cricket. Popularly known as ‘The Wall’, Dravid is one of the most loved cricketers around the world. Fans across the globe are celebrating his birthday by keeping HD Images of Rahul Dravid as their mobile/desktop wallpapers, Rahul Dravid Pictures as background cover on phones, Rahul Dravid customised HD images on their mobile phones and also Rahul Dravid HD pictures in team India jersey on their desktop and laptops. Some fans have also made customised greeting posters to celebrate the birthday of their favourite star. Rahul Dravid Birthday Special: Net Worth, Playing Hockey as a Youngster and Other Interesting Facts About The Wall of Indian Cricket.

Dravid is the sixth-highest run-scorer across all formats in international cricket and is only behind Sachin Tendulkar in the Indian chart. He is also fourth in the all-time list of most runs in Test cricket and 10th in the ODI chart. Such is Dravid's fanfare that even nine years after his international retirement, every time India is in trouble fans recall Dravid and how he would often rescue the team with his brilliant batting.

His fans have already stormed the internet with customised Rahul Dravid HD wallpapers, Rahul Dravid images in Team India jersey, Rahul Dravid birthday pictures and much more.

Fans are also wishing the cricket legend with happy birthday greetings and positive messages. Many have thanked Rahul Dravid for making them cricket enthusiasts and for bringing so much success to Indian cricket.

Happy Birthday Greetings for Rahul Dravid

Birthday Message Reads: You Are A Giant In The Cricketing Universe. Thank You For Turning All Of Us Into Devout Cricket Lovers. We Wish You Much More Success In Life. Happy Birthday, Idol!

Birthday Message Reads: You Are A True Gentleman Both On & Off The Cricket Field. Thank You For Inspiring Us Throughout Your Cricket And Making Us Better Humans. We Wish You Loads Of Happiness And Success. Happy Birthday, Jammy!

Birthday Message Reads: You Were A Warrior And Gave Us Life Lessons Every Time You Walked Out With A Bat In Hand. You Taught Us How To Survive The Toughest Times In Life And Then Make Merry. Mr Dravid, You Really Are The Great Wall Of Indian Cricket.

Birthday Message Reads: Thank You For Showing Us Good People Also Finish First. Thank You For Teaching Us That After Darkness Comes Dawn Where Happiness And Success Awaits. Thank You for Giving Us Live Examples Of How To Be Trustworthy And Dependable. Happy Birthday Mr Dependable! Keep Smiling.

We hope all die-hard Rahul Dravid fans and cricket fans around the world are excited and happy in seeing these wonderful Rahul Dravid HD images, Dravid HD wallpapers and lovely birthday greetings messages for their favourite cricketer. Here's hoping Rahul Dravid has the happiest 48th. We wish him a very healthy and happy birthday!

