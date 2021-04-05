Rajasthan Royals and Chennai Super Kings are probably those two accounts that engage in hilarious banter with the netizens. The two are known for their befitting replies and comments which have left the netizens tongue-tied. Now, ahead of IPL 2021, New Zealand's Scott Styris predicted how the IPL 2021 points table will look at the end of the season. He placed Chennai Super Kings on number eight and Rajasthan Royals on number six of the points table. This surely did not go down well with two and they responded with hilarious memes. IPL 2021 Schedule in PDF for Free Download: Get Indian Premier League 14 Venues, Full Time Table, Fixtures and Match Timings in IST.

According to Scott Styris, Mumbai Indians will once again win the IPL 2021. Delhi Capitals will be placed on number two followed by Punjab Kings on number three. Sunrisers Hyderabad, Royal Challengers Bangalore will be placed on number four and five respectively. According to him, Kolkata Knight Riders will be placed on number seven. Now let's have a look at the tweets by RR and CSK below:

Chennai Super Kings will play their first game against Delhi Capitals in the IPL 2021 on April 10, 2021. the match will happen at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Whereas, the Rajasthan Royals will take on the Punjab Kings on April 12, 2021. The IPL 2021 will begin on April 9, 2021, with the match between Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore.

