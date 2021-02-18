Rajasthan Royals is all set to get into the auctions with a lot of strategy for the IPL 2021. The auctions of the IPL 2021 were held today in Chennai. 292 players are all set to go under the hammer with only 62 spots which will be up for grabs. A salary cap of about 37.85 crores is available to the Rajasthan Royals. Just before the auctions, Steve Smith has been sacked from the captaincy. Sanju Samson was crowned as the skipper of the team. The Rajasthan Royals have struggled over the last few seasons. IPL 2021 Auction, Purse of Each Team: Here’s How Much Money Franchises Can Spend on During Indian Premier League Bidding.

Since they have released Steve Smith, they would need a good batsman in his place. Also, their batting includes a lot of overseas experience. Team Rajasthan Royals could have a couple of Indian names who could make a way in the team. Also, the team has released Indian names like Ankit Rajpoot, Akash Singh, Varun Aaron, Anirudha Joshi and Shashank Singh. With this, the team could include one pacer like Umesh Yadav.

This bowler could enhance the strengths of the Jaipur -based franchise. Noe lets have a look at the squad details below.

RR Players Bought At IPL 2021 Auction

Shivam Dube- 4.40 Crore.

RR Players Retained Ahead of IPL 2021 Auction: Sanju Samson, Jos Buttler, Ben Stokes, Jofra Archer, David Miller, Andrew Tye, Jaydev Unadkat, Shreyas Gopal, Rahul Tewatia, Riyan Parag, Kartik Tyagi, Mahipal Lomror, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Mayank Markande, Manan Vohra, Anuj Rawat

RR previous Season Recap

Rajasthan Royals placed on number eight of the IPL 2020 points table. They have won six games out of 14 and eight of them ended with a draw. The team had 12 points in their kitty.

