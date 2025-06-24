Mumbai, June 24: Former India wicketkeeper Parthiv Patel summed up the sentiments of the cricketing world after the passing of former India left-arm spinner Dilip Doshi, who died in London at the age of 77 due to heart-related complications. Doshi is survived by his wife Kalindi, son Nayan Doshi — himself a former first-class cricketer who represented Surrey and Saurashtra — and daughter Vishakha. Born in Rajkot on December 22, 1947, Dilip Doshi carved a unique path in Indian cricket. He made his international debut against Australia on September 11, 1979, at the age of 30 — a late start by most standards — but one that didn’t prevent him from making a lasting impact. Dilip Doshi Dies: Former India Cricket Team Spinner Passes Away at Age 77.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) confirmed the news and paid tribute to the veteran cricketer.

BCCI Offers Condolences Dilip Doshi's Demise

The BCCI mourns the sad demise of former India spinner, Dilip Doshi, who has unfortunately passed away in London. May his soul rest in peace 🙏 pic.twitter.com/odvkxV2s9a — BCCI (@BCCI) June 23, 2025

Tributes poured in from all corners of the cricketing world. Former India captain and head coach Ravi Shastri remembered him fondly.

Ravi Shastri's Tweet

Really sad to hear about the passing of Dilip Doshi. Always immaculate, a gentleman to the core and a fine, fine bowler. Heartfelt condolences to his family. May his soul rest in peace 🙏 — Ravi Shastri (@RaviShastriOfc) June 23, 2025

India’s legendary spinner Anil Kumble also paid his respects.

Anil Kumble Offers Condolences Dilip Doshi's Demise

Heartbreaking to hear about Dilip bhai’s passing. May God give strength to his family and friends to bear this loss. Nayan, thinking of you buddy.🙏🏽 — Anil Kumble (@anilkumble1074) June 23, 2025

Parthiv Patel's Tweet

“I’m heartbroken and still in shock about dilip uncle… he was truly special. nayan Thinking of you all with love and strength.”🤗 — parthiv patel (@parthiv9) June 23, 2025

Doshi went on to play 33 Test matches and 15 ODIs for India between 1979 and 1983, finishing with 114 Test wickets at an average of 30.71, including six five-wicket hauls. He was renowned for his classical left-arm spin, impeccable control, and remarkable accuracy — qualities that made him a dependable figure in India’s bowling line-up during a transitional era for the team.

