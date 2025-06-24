Mumbai, June 24: Former India wicketkeeper Parthiv Patel summed up the sentiments of the cricketing world after the passing of former India left-arm spinner Dilip Doshi, who died in London at the age of 77 due to heart-related complications. Doshi is survived by his wife Kalindi, son Nayan Doshi — himself a former first-class cricketer who represented Surrey and Saurashtra — and daughter Vishakha. Born in Rajkot on December 22, 1947, Dilip Doshi carved a unique path in Indian cricket. He made his international debut against Australia on September 11, 1979, at the age of 30 — a late start by most standards — but one that didn’t prevent him from making a lasting impact. Dilip Doshi Dies: Former India Cricket Team Spinner Passes Away at Age 77.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) confirmed the news and paid tribute to the veteran cricketer.

BCCI Offers Condolences Dilip Doshi's Demise

Tributes poured in from all corners of the cricketing world. Former India captain and head coach Ravi Shastri remembered him fondly. IND vs ENG 1st Test 2025: 350 Runs Separate England From Victory, India Need 10 Wickets on Final Day To Clinch Opening Match.

Ravi Shastri's Tweet

India’s legendary spinner Anil Kumble also paid his respects.

Anil Kumble Offers Condolences Dilip Doshi's Demise

Parthiv Patel's Tweet

Doshi went on to play 33 Test matches and 15 ODIs for India between 1979 and 1983, finishing with 114 Test wickets at an average of 30.71, including six five-wicket hauls. He was renowned for his classical left-arm spin, impeccable control, and remarkable accuracy — qualities that made him a dependable figure in India’s bowling line-up during a transitional era for the team.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 24, 2025 09:30 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).