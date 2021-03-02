India cricket team head coach Ravi Shastri received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine in Ahmedabad on March 2 (Tuesday). Shastri, who is in Ahmedabad with the India national cricket team for the fourth Test and the T20I series against England, shared on social media that he had received the vaccine. "Got the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine," the 57-year-old wrote in a post on Twitter. Shastri received the vaccine at the Apollo hospital in Ahmedabad. PM Narendra Modi Takes First Dose of COVID-19 Vaccine at AIIMS in Delhi, Appeals Eligible Citizens to Get Inoculated.

“Thank you to the amazing medical professionals & scientists for empowering India against the pandemic,” he wrote in a Twitter post. “Extremely impressed with the professionalism shown by Kantaben & her team at Apollo, Ahmedabad in dealing with COVID-19 vaccination.” Take a look at his post.

Ravi Shastri Receives COVID-19 Vaccine

Got the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine. Thank you to the amazing medical professionals & scientists for empowering India 🇮🇳 against the pandemic. Extremely impressed with the professionalism shown by Kantaben & her team at Apollo, Ahmedabad in dealing with COVID-19 vaccination pic.twitter.com/EI29kMdoDF — Ravi Shastri (@RaviShastriOfc) March 2, 2021

The public rollout of the COVID-19 vaccine started on Monday with Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagging off the nationwide coronavirus vaccination drive by getting vaccinated at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences in Delhi. The second phase of the vaccination drive allows those above 50 years of age and people with comorbidities to get vaccinated.

Shastri-coached India, meanwhile, will be in action when the India vs England fourth Test begins at the Narendra Modi Stadium from March 4 (Thursday). India already hold an unassailable 2-1 lead in the four-match series and can clinch it if they avoid a defeat in the fourth and final Test of the series. Ahmedabad, which also hosted the pink-ball Test, will also play host for the five-match T20I series between these teams.

