New Delhi, March 1: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said he has taken the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine at the AIIMS here and appealed to all those who are eligible to get inoculated.

"Took my first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at AIIMS. Remarkable how our doctors and scientists have worked in quick time to strengthen the global fight against COVID-19," he tweeted. PM Narendra Modi Takes First Dose of COVID-19 Vaccine at AIIMS in Delhi, Sister P Niveda From Puducherry Administers COVAXIN to the Prime Minister (See Pic).

"I appeal to all those who are eligible to take the vaccine. Together, let us make India COVID-19 free!" Modi said.

