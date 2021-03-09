Ravichandran Ashwin has been named ICC’s Men Player of Month for February after an impressive all-round performance against England in the recently-concluded four-match Test series. Ashwin finished the Test series as the highest wicket-taker and was also among the top-five run-scorers in the series. His 32 wickets and 189 runs, which included a century, helped India thrash England 3-1 and also qualify for the ICC World Test Championship final. During the series, Ashwin also became the second-fastest cricketer to take 400 Test wickets and the only second player to take a five-wicket haul and also score a hundred in a Test match. Sachin Tendulkar Pulls Out Prank on Medical Staff During COVID-19 Test, Says It Was To ‘Lighten the Mood’ (Watch Video).

Of his 32 wickets, 24 came in the month of February. His match-winning century during the second Test was also in February. "Ashwin was the unanimous choice to win in the men's category for February and garnered the most votes in the fan vote," the International Cricket Council (ICC) said in a statement. His 32 wickets in the entire series came at an average of 14.72. there were also three five-wicket hauls in the four-match series.

Ravichandran Ashwin Wins ICC Men's Player of the Month Award

24 wickets in February 📈 A match-defining hundred vs England 💥 ICC Men's Player of the Month ✅ Congratulations, @ashwinravi99! pic.twitter.com/FXFYyzirzK — ICC (@ICC) March 9, 2021

"Ashwin's consistent wicket-taking, even in helpful conditions have helped to put his team ahead in a very important series. His century in the second Test was as critical as it came when England were trying to claw their way back into the match. That knock ensured that India shut the door on the opposition," Ian Bishop, representing the ICC Voting Academy, said in the statement.

While Ashwin was named the ICC men’s Player of the Month, England batswoman Tammy Beaumont won the ICC Women’s Player of the Month award for February. She scored three consecutive ODI half-centuries to help her side beat New Zealand 2-1 in the ODIs. England Women also clean-swept the T20I series.

England Batswoman Tammy Beaumont Wins Women's Player of the Month Award

Three ODIs in February. 231 runs. 231 average 🤯 She's the new number 1️⃣ women's ODI batter and now @Tammy_Beaumont has another individual accolade to her name 🌟 Congratulations, Tammy! 👏 pic.twitter.com/770bgYCr7v — ICC (@ICC) March 9, 2021

"Three half centuries of which two were in helping her team win the match was outstanding from Beaumont. Particular emphasis on the fact that two of the knocks were unbeaten innings, and coming inevitably, on two occasions whilst having lost her opening partner early on, she had to see things through for her team, which was incredible," Ian Bishop said about the England woman opener.

The Player of the Month Awards was introduced by the apex cricket council in January. Rishabh Pant and Shabnim Ismail were the winners of the inaugural Player of the Month awards for both and men and women.

