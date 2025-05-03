Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2025 Live Streaming Online: In the second Southern Derby of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) season, Royal Challengers Bengaluru will host Chennai Super Kings on May 2. The RCB vs CSK IPL 2025 match might be the last chance where fans could see Virat Kohli and Mahendra Singh Dhoni square off against each other in the competition, which has led to even more anticipation for the contest. RCB are placed third in the IPL 2025 standings, while CSK are right at the bottom on the points table in the last spot. RCB vs CSK Likely Playing XIs: Check Predicted Lineups With Impact Players for Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2025 Match 52.

RCB, if they win here, can climb to the top of the IPL points table and make their chance at qualifying for the playoffs in the top two a reality; however, a loss might derail their hopes of a first-two league finish. This season, RCB have been more consistent, and the introduction of wicket-taking bowlers like Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Josh Hazlewood has taken some pressure off the batting unit, which has given the players more freedom.

On the other hand, five-time IPL champions CSK have already been knocked out of the playoffs race, and can only will for pride in the remainder of the tournament, while spoiling others' chances. CSK have lacked across departments, and several of their key players are collectively undergoing a slump. The loss of captain Ruturaj Gaikwad also put a dent in their plans.

When is RCB vs CSK IPL 2025? Know Date, Time and Venue

Royal Challengers Bengaluru will meet Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2025 on May 3. The RCB vs CSK IPL 2025 match is set to be played at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru and start at 7:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). RCB vs CSK IPL 2025, Bengaluru Weather, Rain Forecast and Pitch Report: Here’s How Weather Will Behave for Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Chennai Super Kings at M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

Where to Watch Live Telecast of RCB vs CSK Match in IPL 2025?

Star Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of IPL 2025. Fans in India can watch the RCB vs CSK IPL 2025 live telecast on Star Sports 1 SD/HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi SD/HD, Star Sports Kannada, Star Sports Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu TV channels. For Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2025 online viewing options, read below.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of RCB vs CSK Match in IPL 2025?

JioHotstar is the new online streaming platform after the merger between JioCinema and Disney+ Star. JioHotstar will provide IPL 2025 live streaming in India. Fans in India can watch the RCB vs CSK IPL 2025 match live streaming on the JioHotstar app and website. For complete coverage of the match, viewers will need to pay subscription charges.

