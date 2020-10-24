Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) take on each other in the match number 44 of the Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020). While CSK’s playoffs contention is almost over they can still make it to final four mathematically. RCB, on the other hand, are comfortably placed in the upper half of the IPL 2020 points table and are very well in line for a place in the playoffs. This is the second contest between these two teams this season. In the previous meeting, RCB emerged victorious by 37 runs. Meanwhile, let’s have a look at the seven important things ahead of RCB vs CSK IPL 2020 match. Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Chennai Super Kings, Dubai Weather, Rain Forecast and Pitch Report: Here’s How Weather Will Behave for RCB vs CSK IPL 2020 at Dubai International Stadium.

RCB vs CSK Head-to-Head

In 25 meetings against Chennai Super Kings, Royal Challengers Bangalore have managed to win just nine matches. And CSK have won 15 games, thus leading the head-to-head record.

RCB vs CSK Key Players

Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers will be the two key players for Royal Challengers Bangalore team. From Chennai Super Kings camp, Sam Curran and MS Dhoni will hold the key.

RCB vs CSK Mini-Battles

Josh Hazlewood vs Devdutt Padikkal and Yuzvendra Chahal vs MS Dhoni are among the top battles to watch out for during the course of Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Chennai Super Kings.

RCB vs CSK, IPL 2020 Match 44 Venue

The Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai will host the IPL 2020 match 44 between Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Chennai Super Kings. RCB vs CSK IPL 2020 Dream11 Team Selection: Recommended Players As Captain and Vice-Captain, Probable Lineup To Pick Your Fantasy XI.

RCB vs CSK Match Timings

Kings XI Punjab vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2020 match 44 will start at 03:30 pm IST while the toss will take place at 03:00 pm. As per local time, the game will begin at 02:00 pm.

RCB vs CSK Live Telecast and Online Streaming

Star Sports Network is the official broadcaster of IPL 2020 and will provide the live telecast of the T20 league across its channels. Online live streaming of IPL 2020 will be available on Star’s OTT platform Disney+Hotstar on its mobile app and website.

RCB vs CSK Likely Playing XIs

RCB Probable Playing 11: Devdutt Padikkal, Aaron Finch, Virat Kohli(c), AB de Villiers(w), Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Washington Sundar, Chris Morris, Isuru Udana, Mohammed Siraj, Navdeep Saini, Yuzvendra Chahal.

CSK Probable Playing 11: Sam Curran, Faf du Plessis, Ambati Rayudu, N Jagadeesan, MS Dhoni(w/c), Ruturaj Gaikwad/Monu Kumar, Ravindra Jadeja, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Josh Hazlewood/Mitchell Santner, Imran Tahir

