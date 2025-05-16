The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season is all set to resume after a week. Earlier, the ongoing tournament was stopped due to the India-Pakistan border tensions. The remaining matches of the IPL 2025 will be hosted across six venues in India. Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will host defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the 58th match of the tournament on May 17. The RCB vs KKR IPL 2025 match will be played at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. The much-awaited contest will begin at 7:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Royal Challengers Bengaluru Captain Rajat Patidar Grinds Hard in Nets Amidst Injury Speculation Ahead of RCB vs KKR IPL 2025 Match (Watch Video).

The Rajat Patidar-led RCB are having a phenomenal run in the IPL 2025 season. Bengaluru are placed second with 16 points, and they are just one win away from securing their place in the playoffs. Ajinkya Rahane's Kolkata, on the other hand, is in a precarious position in the points table. The defending champions are ranked sixth with 11 points to their name. The upcoming clash against RCB will be a must-win game for KKR. A defeat against Bengaluru will eliminate them from the IPL 2025.

Bengaluru Weather Live

It is going to be overcast on May 17 in Bengaluru with a heavy thunderstorm predicted in the evening. The temperature will stay around 31 degrees on the day and will drop to 22 degrees in the evening. The live weather website also predicts rain in the evening. This means the RCB vs KKR IPL 2025 match might not see all 20 overs or may be washed away due to rain. ‘Swim David’ Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s Tim David Enjoys in Heavy Rain at M Chinnaswamy Stadium Ahead of RCB vs KKR IPL 2025 Match (Watch Video).

M Chinnaswamy Stadium Pitch Report

The M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru pitch has been a batting paradise in the past, where batters can trust the bounce and play their shots. In IPL 2025, the surface has played differently, with the bowlers being able to extract some help from the 22 yards. This has made the contest even. With rain predictions around, it will be interesting to see how the pitch behaves during the RCB vs KKR IPL 2025 match on Saturday.

