Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will be taking on Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in match 15 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 season. The game will much depend on the weather and pitch conditions at the venue as it is all set to be played at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. It will be a home match for RCB and they will look forward to outshine LSG in their clash. Faf du Plessis and the squad will be looking forward to building up some confidence ahead of their clash against LSG. More batters should play their role and step up to give their team an advantage. Also, they will have to shuffle their bowling lineup to find some economical bowlers for their games ahead. IPL 2024: Lucknow Super Giants Monitor KL Rahul’s Fitness As Faltering Royal Challengers Bengaluru Eye Collective Improvement.

LSG are looking better as they have a pretty well-balanced team. The batting lineup is also finding some form and keeping things intact. Also, they have a good young fast bowler which can be very beneficial. Mayank Yadav bowled the fastest ball of the IPL 2024 season at 155.8 kmph. Youngsters from both sides are working hard and are showing some great results. RCB vs LSG IPL 2024 Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, H2H and More About Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Lucknow Super Giants Indian Premier League Season 17 Match 15 in Bengaluru.

Bengaluru Weather Report

Expected Weather in Bengaluru at the Time of RCB vs LSG match (Source; Accuweather)

The weather is slightly cloudy but the good news is there are no traces of rain. The temperature during the RCB vs LSG IPL 2024 match will vary between 27-33 degrees Celcius. Fans will be able to enjoy them from their home as well as from the stadium.

M Chinnaswamy Pitch Report

The pitch of this stadium has always favoured the batsmen as it offers adequate pace and bounce. As seen in the last match between RCB and KKR it was experienced that taking pace off the ball helped the bowlers restrict batsmen from scoring the runs.

