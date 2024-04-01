Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) will be meeting for match 15 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 season. This will be a home match for the RCB, and they will look forward to gaining some confidence and winning the season's second match. RCB have played three matches and only have been able to win a single match. They lost the last game against KKR which was the home game for RCB. KKR dominated the bowling lineup of RCB. Even top bowlers failed to make an impact. This is also because of the format of the game. IPL 2024: BCCI Invites Indian Premier League Owners in Ahmedabad on April 16.

LSG have one win in two games and is in a better place than RCB. Giants with their pick of Mayank Yadav have shown a great amount of depth in their squad. Pacer bowled the fastest delivery of the IPL 2024 season and also won the Player of the Match for the match against Punjab Kings (PBKS). Giants also have a strong batting lineup and can manage even with their middle-order batsmen even if their top-order batsmen fail. IPL 2024: ‘Don’t Think MS Dhoni Will Come Up the Order Despite Hitting the Ball Well’, Says Michael Clarke.

RCB on the other hand are dependent on a single batter or two. They somehow lack in their middle order and need to find some depth. Also, they must shuffle their bowling lineup a bit as they are giving away a lot of runs and need to restrict opponent batters from scoring.

RCB vs LSG Head-to-Head Record in IPL

Both teams have been against each other for a total of four times in which RCB has won three matches and LSG has just one single match. RCB has the advantage of extra wins.

RCB vs LSG Match Number 15 TATA IPL 2024 Key Players

Virat Kohli Quinton-de-Kock Nicholas Pooran Cameron Green Akash Deep Mayank Yadav

RCB vs LSG Match Number 15 TATA IPL 2024 Key Battles

The fans would be very willing to witness the key battle between the star batters Virat Kohli and Quinton-de-Kock and also how Nicholas Pooran plays out against the pacers of RCB.

RCB vs LSG Match Number 15 TATA IPL 2024 Venue and Match Timing

The RCB vs LSG IPL 2024 Match Number 15 will be played at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru on Tuesday, April 1, 2024. The match will start at 07:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time), and the toss will be held at 07:00 pm IST.

RCB vs LSG Match Number 15 TATA IPL 2024 Live Telecast and Online Streaming

Star Sports Network has the broadcasting rights of TATA IPL 2024 in India. Fans can tune into Star Sports 1/HD, Star Sports 2/HD, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu and Star Sports 1 Kannada TV channels to catch the live telecast of the RCB vs LSG match 15 on TV in India. JioCinema, the OTT platform of Viacom 18, has the TATA IPL 2024 online streaming rights in India. Fans can turn to the JioCinema app or website to catch the RCB vs LSG IPL 2024 match 15 free live streaming in India.

RCB vs LSG Match Number 15 TATA IPL 2024 Likely Playing XI:

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis (C), Cameron Green, Glenn Maxwell, Rajat Patidar, Anuj Rawat (Wk), Dinesh Karthik, Akash Deep, Lockie Ferguson, Mohammed Siraj, Karn Sharma

Lucknow Super Giants: Quinton de Kock (Wk), KL Rahul, Devdutt Padikkal, Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran (C), Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohsin Khan, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mayank Yadav, M Siddharth

