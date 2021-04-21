After a 45-run defeat against the Chennai Super Kings, Rajasthan Royals is all set to meet the in-form Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Virat Kohli’s men are oozing with confidence as they are yet to lose a match in the IPL 2021 so far. On the other hand, Rajasthan has won just one game out of three. After losing their last game against RR, Kumar Sangakkara did his bit in the dressing room to pep up the boys. Ahead of the game, we bring to you the weather and the pitch report for the game. RCB vs RR IPL 2021 Dream11 Team Selection: Recommended Players As Captain and Vice-Captain, Probable Lineup To Pick Your Fantasy XI.

So the evening game will have comparatively the weather being cooler. The weather in the evening is expected to be at around 28 degrees Celcius. The dew will be around 24 degrees Celcius. Humidity will be around 72 per cent and this will bother the players quite a bit. The weather will be around 31-29 degrees Celcius. There will be a change in temperature as the day proceeds. Now, let's have a look at the details of the weather below:

Weather Report (Photo Credits: Accuweather.com)

Hour-by-hour details of the weather:

Pitch Report:

The pitch is expected to be a high-scoring one and is expected to live up to its reputation. The pitch has supported the spinner a bit. No change is expected to happen in the next for the RCB vs RR match as well.

