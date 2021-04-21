Royal Challengers Bangalore will look to extend their three-match winning streak when they play Rajasthan Royals in their next IPL 2021 match. RCB are on top of the points table after winning all three games while Sanju Samson-led Rajasthan Royals have won one and lost two of their opening three matches. RR will want to play their way back into the tournament while Virat Kohli will want his side to continue the momentum. Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals (RCB vs RR) match in IPL 2021 will be played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on April 22 (Wednesday). Ahead of the RCB vs RR match, take a look at tips and predictions to pick the best Dream11 captain and vice-captain for the match. RCB vs RR Dream11 Team Prediction IPL 2021: Tips to Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals.

Cricket fans, who play fantasy games like Dream11, will want to pick the best fantasy XI for the RCB vs RR match. Picking the best fantasy XI is crucial in helping fantasy game players win exciting prizes. It is also equally important to pick the right captain and vice-captain for every match as a captain fetches you 2x points, while for a vice-captain, you get 1.5x points and picking the right players for these two slots while making your fantasy team could make all the difference. Here are two suitable players who can be the right captain and vice-captain for every Dream11 fantasy team. Rajasthan Royals Batsman Liam Livingstone Pulls Out of IPL 2021 Due to Bio-Bubble Fatigue.

RCB vs RR Dream11 Fantasy Team Selection Captain Pick: Glenn Maxwell

The Australian all-rounder has been in sensational form in IPL 2021. With 176 runs in three innings, Maxwell is the second-highest run-scorer this season and has already scored two half-centuries. His knock of 78 from 49 balls made the difference against KKR. Maxwell also scored 59 against Sunrisers. His lowest score so far in IPL 2021 is 39 runs. Maxwell is yet to bowl in this IPL but his off-spin could prove handy against Rajasthan Royals. He is the perfect pick for the captain in the Dream11 fantasy team.

RCB vs RR Dream11 Fantasy Team Selection Vice-Captain Pick: AB de Villiers

Like Maxwell, AB de Villiers was also the game-changer against KKR. De Villiers smashed a 34-ball 76 against Kolkata Knight Riders and changed the momentum towards RCB. The South African is the sixth highest run-scorer in IPL 2021 with 125 runs in three matches. He looks in great touch and can be made the vice-captain.

RCB vs RR Probable Playing XI

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli (c), Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, AB de Villiers (wk), Washington Sundar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Kyle Jamieson, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal.

Rajasthan Royals: Jos Buttler, Manan Vohra, Sanju Samson (c & wk), Shivam Dube, David Miller, Riyan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, Chris Morris, Shreyas Gopal, Chetan Sakariya, Mustafizur Rahman.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 21, 2021 04:19 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).