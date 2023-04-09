'Lord Rinku' was one of the trends on Twitter after Rinku Singh (48* off 21 balls) played an absolute blinder to help Kolkata Knight Riders snatch an unlikely victory over defending champions Gujarat Titans in IPL 2023 on Sunday, April 9. The game looked done and dusted for KKR after Rashid Khan's hat-trick completely changed the momentum in favour of the Gujarat Titans. But Rinku Singh saved his best for the last and smashed 31 runs in the final over bowled by Yash Dayal to propel KKR to this thrilling victory. Here's how Twitterati reacted to this epic knock. Rashid Khan Hat-Trick Video: Watch Gujarat Titans Spinner Take Three Wickets in Consecutive Deliveries During GT vs KKR IPL 2023 Match.

'Appreciation for Lord Rinku'

Appreciation tweet for Lord Rinku 🔥 pic.twitter.com/Wl5r42XSF5 — V I P E R™ (@VIPERoffl) April 9, 2023

'Redemption' Indeed!

Redemption for Rinku..redemption of not having finished the game off against LSG last year. This time even the great Rashid Khan couldn't stop him. He has done a Tewatia against Tewatia's team. This is unbelievable 🔥🔥🔥 candidate for greatest IPL game ever🙌 LORD RINKU! pic.twitter.com/8WdytlcQNR — Anuj Nitin Prabhu (@APTalksCricket) April 9, 2023

'All Hail Lord Rinku Singh!'

All hail Lord Rinku Singh 👑 You can't do this unless you're lord Rinku singh 🔥💪 pic.twitter.com/KxqAhPx93E — VECTOR⁴⁵🕉️ (@Vector_45R) April 9, 2023

'Impossible is Possible'

'Lord Rinku Singh Supremacy'

We witnessed one of the most dramatic finishes in the IPL history. LORD RINKU SINGH SUPREMACY 🔥#WhistlePodu #IPL2023 #KKRvGT pic.twitter.com/m0e5g0kXbS — CSK Fans Army™ (@CSKFansArmy) April 9, 2023

'All Hail'

All hail lord Rinku Singh 🙌🙌 pic.twitter.com/H5IZclJfka — Ganesh Shelke (@ganeshshelke272) April 9, 2023

'Remember the Name'

