Rishabh Pant’s team suffered from a heartbreaking loss against Kolkata Knight Riders. The team lost the game by three wickets. Despite scoring a paltry total, of 135 runs on the board, the match went down the live wire and became a decider in the penultimate over. The game put the fans on the edge of their seats. In the end, Kolkata Knight Riders walked away with the win by three wickets and they went on to grab a spot in the finals. Post this. Rishabh Pant posted a tweet on social media and poured out his emotions on social media. Ricky Ponting Posts an Emotional Message After Delhi Capitals Fails to Seal a Spot in the Finals of IPL 2021.

Furthermore, he hailed the team and said that he couldn’t be more proud of leading this squad. He also thanked the support staff of the team and also promised that they will come back stronger in the next season. Along with this emotional note, he also shared a picture of the team Delhi Capitals which featured all the members of the squad. Before this. even Ricky Ponting had posted an emotional note on social media.

For now, check out the post by DC skipper.

It ended in heartbreak last night, but I could not be more proud of leading this team of exceptional warriors. We battled hard through the season, and while we may have fallen short on some days, we always gave 100%. pic.twitter.com/IRPGqsmPT0 — Rishabh Pant (@RishabhPant17) October 14, 2021

Throughout the tournament, Delhi Capitals remained on the top two spots of the IPL 2021 points table. They faltered drastically against Kolkata Knight Riders and lost the game by three wickets. Kolkata Knight Riders will play against Chennai Super Kings in the finals of the IPL 2021.

