England Legends defeated India Legends in a close encounter as team India fell short of the total after some tremendous lower-order hitting from Irfan Pathan. England Legends defeated India Legends by six runs in the ongoing Road Safety World Series 2021. A total of 71 runs were scored in the final five overs by the duo of Irfan Pathan and Manpreet Gony but were unable to get over the line. Virender Sehwag Swashbuckling Knock of 80 Runs Leads India to Stunning 10-Wicket Win Against Bangladesh in Road Safety Series T20I 2021.

Both Irfan Pathan and Manpreet Singh Singh Gony remained unbeaten as the former scored 61 from 34 deliveries, while the latter managed a score of 35 from 16 balls, which included four sixes and one four.

Great Batting

After winning the toss, Sachin Tendulkar invited England Legends to bat first and baking on a knock of 37-ball 75 from Kevin Pieterson (six fours and five sixes), managed to put on a score of 188 runs on the board, which eventually proved too much for India Legends to chase.

While chasing, India Legends made a poor start, losing wickets early and were reeling at 56-5 at one stage with a defeat looking all but certain. However, first Irfan Pathan and Manpreet Singh Gony played sensational knocks to get India closer to the target but were unable to get them over the line.

