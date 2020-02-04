Rohail Nazir, Qasim Akram Involved in Hilarious Run-Out During India vs Pakistan Semi-Final Clash in ICC U19 Cricket World Cup 2020 (Watch Video)

India U19 vs Pakistan U19 (Photo Credits: Twitter)

India vs Pakistan match are never short on entertainment and one of such moment occurred in the 31st over of the match. India and Pakistan are playing each other in the semi-finals of the ongoing ICC Under-19 Men’s Cricket World Cup 2020 at Senwes Park in Potchefstroom. Pakistan elected to bat first after winning the toss and were put under early pressure by the Boys in Blue as they took two early wickets. Pakistan captain Rohail Nazir and Qasim Akram were involved in a horrible mix-up on the field which saw the latter lose his wicket. India vs Pakistan, Under-19 CWC 2020 - As It Happens

In the 31st over of Pakistan’s innings, Qasim Akram played the ball to the offside and called for a single. His partner Nazir obliged to call but after seeing Indian fielder Atharva Ankolekar closing in on the ball, he decided to stop and run back into the crease. However, Akram did not stop running and both the batsmen ended up at the non-striker's end. Ankolekar showed the presence of mind in a moment of chaos and threw the ball towards keeper Dhruv Jurel who rattled the stumps from the ground. This saw Pakistan lose their fourth wicket with the score of 118 runs on the board.

Watch Video Here

This wicket was crucial for the Indian team as after this wicket the bowler made easy work of the incoming Pakistani batsmen. Pakistan could only manage a score of 172 before being bowled out in the 44th over. Captain Rohail Nazair and Haider Ali each scored a half-century.