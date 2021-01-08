When Rohit Sharma danced down the track and smashed Nathan Lyon for a towering six over long-on, he had created history. Rohit became the first cricketer to score 100 sixes against Australia in international cricket. The hitman has now hit nine sixes in Test matches against Australia, 76 sixes in ODIs and 15 in T20Is making him the first cricketer to smash 100 sixes vs Australia. The six off Lyon was also Rohit’s 424th six in international cricket taking him one six closer to Shahid Afridi's record in the illustrious list of most sixes hit in international cricket. Steve Smith Surpasses Virat Kohli, Sachin Tendulkar to Become Second-Fastest to Score 27 Test Centuries, Achieves Feat in IND vs AUS 3rd Test 2021.

Rohit achieved the feat in 16th over of India’s innings. He stepped out of the crease in Lyon’s second delivery and smashed him for a six over long-on to reach the milestone. He thus becomes the first cricketer to record the feat against Australia in international cricket. Steve Smith Becomes the Batsman To Score Most Number of Hundreds Against India in Test Cricket.

While Rohit has scored 100 sixes against Australia, England captain Eoin Morgan is second in the list having hit 63 sixes against the Aussies. They are followed by Brendon McCullum (61) while Sachin Tendulkar and MS Dhoni complete the top five. Both hit 60 sixes each. Watch Rohit's six off Nathan Lyon here.

Rohit Sharma Reaches New Milestone With A Six of Nathan Lyon

Twitter was full of praise for the hitman for achieving the feat and lauded his six-hitting prowess. Fans showed praises on the Indian vice-captain for his ability to clear the boundary with ease. Rohit’s six is the only maximum hit so far in India’s innings. Take a look at some top reactions on Twitter.

Most Sixes Against Australia

Most 6s against Australia 100 - Rohit Sharma* 63 - Eoin Morgan 61 - Brendon McCullum 60 - Sachin Tendulkar 60 - MS Dhoni#INDvsAUS — CricBeat (@Cric_beat) January 8, 2021

Only Cricketer to Hit 100 Sixes vs Australia

One and Only player to hit 100 Sixes against Australia ROHIT SHARMA 💥#AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/e9m1QVGscg — Rohit Stans Telugu (@Rohit_Stans) January 8, 2021

Fastest to 100 Sixes Against One Opponent in International Cricket

Fastest to 100 sixes against an opponent in international cricket ROHIT SHARMA - 67 innings* Chris Gayle - 75 innings#INDvsAUS pic.twitter.com/ah5t3zyb3a — Sanju (@Sanjugawd45) January 8, 2021

Hitman Has Landed

Rohit Sharma completed 100 sixes against Australia in International cricket - first player to achieve this in history. Hitman has landed. — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) January 8, 2021

Rohit Sharma's 100 Sixes Against Australia

Rohit though isn’t the only cricketer to smash 100 or more sixes against one opposition. West Indies superstar Chris Gayle, who also leads the all-time six-hitting chart in international cricket with 534 sixes to his name, has scored close to 140 sixes against England in international cricket. Afridi is second in the exclusive list of most sixes hit in international cricket with 476 sixes.

