Fans went absolutely berserk as Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma made a comeback in the last league-stage clash of Dream11 Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020. He confirmed his place in the playing XI after coming out for the toss, giving a huge sigh of relief for netizens. Speculations of the Hitman ruling out of IPL 2020 were doing rounds ever since the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) omitted from India’s upcoming tour of Australia. Nevertheless, he continued to train hard in nets and eventually came back for the clash against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH). "Looks like I'm fit and fine," he said during the toss. SRH vs MI Live Score Updates IPL 2020.

For the unversed, Rohit was out of action after sustaining a hamstring injury against Kings XI Punjab on October 18. Although the injury wasn’t expected to be severe, BCCI left everyone shell-shocked after not picking him in the national squad. BCCI president, however, stated that Rohit can still travel down under after proving his fitness to the board. Earlier, Indian cricket team head coach Ravi Shastri said that the opener’s medical report suggests that he’s in danger of injuring himself again. All these statements indicated that the 33-year-old isn’t match fit yet. However, Rohit took the field against SRH and fans can’t keep calm. Have a look how they reacted.

Meanwhile, Hyderabad captain David Warner elected to bowl first after winning the toss at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. While it’s a dead rubber for the four-time champions, it’s a knock-out encounter for the Orange Army.

