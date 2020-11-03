SRH vs MI Live Score Updates: The last league match of Dream11 Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 will see a tussle between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Mumbai Indians at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. While it’s a dead rubber for table-toppers MI who have already secured a place in the first qualifier, it’s a knock-out game for Sunrisers Hyderabad. A win will see them going to the eliminator while a loss will end their campaign. Other than these two teams, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will have an eye on the encounter as if SRH lose, they will play Royal Challengers Bangalore in the eliminator. Meanwhile, fans must stay tuned as live updates and commentary of the match coming your way. SRH vs MI, IPL 2020 Match 56 Preview.

With nothing at stakes for Mumbai Indians, they are expected to test their bench strength while resting their key players. In that case, pace duo Jasprit Bumrah and Trent Boult should get the much-deserved break while the likes of Dhawal Kulkarni and Mitchell McClenaghan might get a game. Also, Chris Lynn can replace Quinton de Kock in the playing XI with Ishan Kishan playing as wicket-keeper. Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians, Sharjah Weather, Rain Forecast and Pitch Report.

SRH will indeed be delighted if Mumbai will not field their best playing XI as it’s a much-win game for them. Skipper David Warner has to lead from the front while Wriddhiman Saha, Manish Pandey and Kane Williamson should continue their stellar form. The bowling department will be handled by Rashid Khan, Sandeep Sharma and T Natarajan.

Notably, Mumbai Indians registered an emphatic 34-run triumph when these two sides locked horns earlier in the season. Hence, the four-time champions will be determined to enter playoffs with a win while SRH will want to turn the tides around.