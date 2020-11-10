For a few days now, there has been a controversy about Rohit Sharma being dropped from the tour of Australia which starts from November 27, 2020. Sharma was dropped for being unfit and just after his team Mumbai Indians won the IPL 2020, fans brought up the topic and trolled Virat Kohli. Not only did they label Sharma better captain and demanded the selection of Rohit Sharma. The internet is full of memes after Rohit Sharma & Co clinched their trophy. Mumbai Indians defeated the Delhi Capitals by five wickets at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai. Netizens Hail Rohit Sharma For Leading Mumbai Indians to Win IPL 2020 Finals Against Delhi Capitals.

Rohit Sharma, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Rishabh Pant were the absentees from the squad. The BCCI said that will continue to monitor the medical performances of Sharma. However, after his ouster, Sharma said that he was fit and that caused more controversy. Now, let's have a look at the tweets by the netizens on social media.

Virat Kohli to Rohit Sharma after Hitman wins his 6th IPL trophy #IPL2020 #IPLfinal pic.twitter.com/O5tH4dULUM — Sarthak Karkhanis (@ssarthaktweets) November 10, 2020

Not a meme but just a illustration of Virat kohli & Rohit sharma 😉#IPLfinal pic.twitter.com/oIatQnaHVE — Ujala Arora (@WhereIsMy_Food) November 10, 2020

#IPLfinal Virat Kohli looking at Rohit Sharma lefting 5th IPL trophy : pic.twitter.com/pzcHgSEKJn — HUNTSMAN🐇 (@hp_mode2) November 10, 2020

Coming back to IPL 2020 finals, Mumbai Indians won the game by five wickets. The Delhi Capitals scored 156 runs for the loss of five wickets. It was Rohit Sharma's knock of 68 runs that led MI to a stunning win.

