Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya Celebrate Valentine’s Day 2020 With Their Partners Ritika Sajdeh, Nataša Stanković Respectively (View Pics)

Rohit Sharma with Ritika Sajdeh & Hardik Pandya with Natasa Stankovic (Photo Credits: Instagram / Rohit Sharma / Hardik Pandya)

Rohit Sharma and Hardik Pandya get into romantic mode this Valentine's Day 2020 as they celebrate the festival of love by posting pictures with their partners Ritika Sajdeh and Nataša Stanković respectively. Indian Cricket team opening batsmen Rohit Sharma looks adorable with his wife Ritika Sajdeh, while the all-rounder Hardik Pandya looks stunning with fiance Nataša Stanković. Rohit captioned the picture as love your loved ones like there is no tomorrow, while Padya writes in his post, 'My Valentine for life'. Shikhar Dhawan Posts Romantic Picture With Wife Ayesha Mukherjee to Celebrate Valentine’s Day 2020.

Rohit Sharma got married with Ritika Sajdeh in December, 2015. They got blessed with a cute daughter on December 30, 2018, whose name is Samaira. Speaking about Hardik Pandya he announced his engagement with girlfriend Nataša Stanković on January 1, 2020. Fans are eagerly waiting to hear about the marriage date of Hardik Pandya with Nataša Stanković. Now let us have a look at the cute pictures of these lovebirds. Hardik Pandya Gets Engaged to Natasa Stankovic as Indian All-Rounder Goes Down on One Knee to Propose To His Girlfriend (See Pics and Video)

Hardik Pandya Posts Picture With Nataša Stanković on Valentine's Day

View this post on Instagram My valentine for life ❤️ A post shared by Hardik Pandya (@hardikpandya93) on Feb 13, 2020 at 11:19pm PST

Rohit Sharma And Ritika Sajdeh Are Indeed The Most Adorable Couple

Rohit Sharma sustained a calf injury during India vs New Zealand 5th T20I match on February 2, 2020. Due to this, he was not part of the recently-concluded ODI series. Speaking about Hardik Pandya he has recovered from his back injury and his trainer has confirmed that he is fit and we can expect him to play in IPL 2020. The all-rounder played his last T20I match against South Africa on September 22, 2019.