Rohit Sharma may have returned to action in the last few games of IPL 2020 playing for Mumbai Indians but is far from being fully fit according to BCCI president Sourav Ganguly. The 33-year-old’s fitness has been the major talking point after his initial exclusion from the Indian squads for the Australia tour after suffering a hamstring injury. The full-fledged series will start later this month. ‘Looks Like I Am Fit and Fine,’ Says Mumbai Indians Captain After Returning to Action Against Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL 2020.

Rohit Sharma suffered a hamstring tear on October 18 during Mumbai Indians’ clash against Kings XI Punjab in Dubai and missed the following few fixtures in the IPL 2020. However, the MI skipper, returned for the latter part of the tournament guiding the franchise to their fifth Indian Premier League title by registering a victory over first-time finalist Delhi Capitals. IND vs AUS 2020–21: Ajinkya Rahane, Ravindra Jadeja and Others Indian Cricketers Clicked With Families Upon Their Arrival in Australia.

The 33-year-old was left out of the Indian team for the full-fledged tour of Australia after his injury however, BCCI later added him to the Test squad. Rohit Sharma is expected to undergo rehabilitation at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru before joining the rest of the team in Australia for the Test series.

Speaking about Rohit Sharma’s injury, BCCI President Sourav Ganguly in an interview with The Week said ‘Rohit is still 70 per cent [fit].’ ‘Why don't you find out from Rohit himself? That is why he is still not picked for the ODIs and T20s down under. He has been added to the Test squad’ the former Indian captain added.

Rohit Sharma after undergoing rehabilitation will join the Indian team for the Test series starting in Adelaide from December 17, 2020. Ishant Sharma is the other [layer who has been left out of the squad but could be added to the longer format if he manages to prove his fitness. Indian team reached Sydney on Thursday and will now undergo mandatory two-week quarantine.

