Rohit Sharma Looks at Positives Amid Coronavirus Pandemic, Says ‘Mother Earth Is Finding Her Way to Heal’

Rohit Sharma (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

The coronavirus pandemic has brought the entire sporting world to a standstill as several competitions have been either cancelled or suspended until further notice. Lockdowns have been imposed to prevent the spread of the virus and people are forced to stay inside their homes. However, even during these tough times, India’s limited over’s vice-captain Rohit Sharma is focusing on the positives as the 33-year-old believes that the earth is healing itself. Rohit Sharma Feels Bad for Leaving Out Lasith Malinga From MI-CSK Combined XI.

With Lockdowns enforced in almost all parts of the world, it has improved air quality, wildlife and helped in reducing global warming issue around the world. Rohit Sharma took to his social media and asked his fans to look at the silver linings during the pandemic. Rohit Sharma Wants Suresh Raina Back in the Indian Team, CSK Batsman Also Hopeful to Don Blue Jersey Again.

‘This coronavirus has come like a storm in all of our lives and disrupted what we call normal. If we wanted to look at things in a positive way, Mother Earth is finding her way to heal. Times like these make you grasp for the silver linings and that’s what we must cling to,’ the 33-year-old wrote on his social media.

This 🦠 has come like a storm in all of our lives and disrupted what we call normal. If we wanted to look at things in a positive way, Mother Earth is finding her way to heal. Times like these make you grasp for the silver linings and that’s what we must cling to 🐳🐠🦏🐅🌳🌊🦩🐬 — Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) May 14, 2020

In an ideal world, Rohit Sharma would have been leading Mumbai Indian’s in the 13th edition of IPL right now. But the tournament has been postponed due to COVID-19 and will begin once it is safe to do so.

Speaking of cricket, the future of the T20 world cup scheduled to take place between October 18 and November 15, in Australia is also in huge doubt as there are reports that the tournament may not take place as per originally scheduled.