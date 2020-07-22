New Delhi, July 22: Rohit Sharma on Wednesday posted an image of his bat on his Instagram handle. The Indian limited over vice-captain had earlier indicated that he had resumed training in his social media posts after being stuck in his flat in Mumbai for over three months due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"My weapon of choice till the end of time," Rohit said in the post. As per his social media post, India's white-ball vice-captain has had his first outdoor training session post relaxation of the Covid-19 lockdown. Rohit Sharma, Ajinkya Rahane Talk About Their Daughters Over Dinner.

Rohit Sharma Shares Pic of his Bat on Instagram.

"Good to be back on the park getting some work done… felt like myself after a long time," Rohit wrote in an Instagram post. Rohit last played competitive cricket during the T20 series in New Zealand before a hamstring injury ruled him out of action.

He recently completed 13 years on the international stage and the opener took to social media to not only thank his fans and loved ones for always supporting him, but also spoke about how he has lived a dream. Taking to Twitter, Rohit wrote: "Grateful for 13 amazing years and counting... never thought that playing in the gullies of Borivali would lead to this some day, me living my dream."

