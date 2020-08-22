Swashbuckling opener Rohit Sharma has been conferred with India’s highest sporting honour, the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award. The right-handed batsman became only the fourth Indian cricketer to get the prestigious honour, Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni being the other three. Rohit, India’s limited-overs vice-captain, is arguably the best opener at the moment in white-ball cricket and his records are nothing but breathtaking. The Mumbai-born cricketer has a knack of playing marathon knocks through which he has given nightmares to many bowling line-ups. As the news of Mumbai Indians captain getting the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award broke out, fans took to social media and hailed the Hitman. Many members of the cricket fraternity including Suresh Raina, Yuvraj Singh and Shikhar Dhawan also congratulated the veteran opener. Rohit Sharma Becomes First Non-Captain and Fourth Indian Cricketer to Receive Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award.

Notably, Kohli, Dhoni and Tendulkar received the award as the skipper of the national cricket team. Hence, Rohit also became the first non-Indian captain to achieve the feat. Making his debut in 2006, Rohit played several impressive knocks early on his career. However, he unleashed his best in the year 2013 when he was promoted as the opener. Rohit didn’t look back after that and played one staggering knock after another. In fact, he is the only batsman to score three ODI double centuries and four T20I centuries. With being just 33, a lot of cricket is certainly left in Rohit and it’ll be interesting to see how many more feathers will be added to his already illustrious hat. Meanwhile, let’s look at how cricket stars congratulated the talismanic opener. Rohit Sharma's Daughter Samira Helps Him With Packing His Bags, Jets Off to UAE With Mom and Dad Dressed in PPE Kits.

Suresh Raina Congratulates!!

Congratulations brother @ImRo45, you truely deserve this. You have made India proud so many times. Here's to many more milestones! ✌️🇮🇳 — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) August 22, 2020

Yuvraj Singh's Message!!

Congratulations @ImRo45. Well done and very well deserved! I pray that you continue to do well and bring laurels to our country 🇮🇳 👍🏻 #KhelRatnaAward pic.twitter.com/vYncFEn90z — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) August 21, 2020

Shikhar Dhawan Proud Of His Partner!!

Congratulations on the being conferred with the prestigious #KhelRatnaAward partner! Proud of you bro 👏 @ImRo45 pic.twitter.com/XKHhVSaLRO — Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) August 21, 2020

BCCI Highlights Hitman's Records!!

Take a look at the key career milestones and achievements of the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna, 2020 awardee! 🇮🇳



Congratulations @ImRo45! 👏 pic.twitter.com/uf1wp2270Z— BCCI (@BCCI) August 22, 2020

Pragyan Ojha Congratulates!!

Congratulations @ImRo45 sham for being conferred with #KhelRatna, @ImIshant, @DuteeChand and other awardees for being conferred with the #arjunaaward. Keep making the country proud! pic.twitter.com/k1nYMJif3r — Pragyan Ojha (@pragyanojha) August 21, 2020

Mumbai Indians Congratulate Their Captain!!

A record-breaking 5️⃣ centuries at the @cricketworldcup & a smashing debut as a Test opener 👌 Highest sporting honour of India - Rohit Sharma is now a #RajivGandhiKhelRatna awardee 🏅#OneFamily #MumbaiIndians #MI @ImRo45 pic.twitter.com/2owIEQSCaP — Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) August 21, 2020

Along with Rohit, Asian and Commonwealth Games Gold winning-wrestler Vinesh Phogat, Table Tennis champion Manika Batra, India hockey women’s captain Rani Rampal and Paralympic gold medallist in high jump Mariappan Thangavelu are the other sportspersons to be awarded the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award 2020. In fact, this is the first time that sportspersons from five different fields are receiving the honour in a single year.

